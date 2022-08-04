Bennacer-Liverpool: Reds assault. Milan, Pape Matar Sarr heir of Kessie?

The Liverpool think about Bennacer. The Rossoneri midfielder has a clause of around 50 million and is considered non-transferable by Milan. To understand if the Reds will seek a lunge with an indecent proposal to the Rossoneri. Meanwhile, the club in via Aldo Rossi, lost Renato Sanches (passed to Psg), look for the heir of Kessie (went to Barcelona): the track leading to heats up Pape Matar Sarr. Tottenham opens for the loan: Maldini and Massara want a right of redemption for the 20-year-old Senegalese (champion of Africa, flexible player who can play midfielder and in front of the defense) under the Spurs. Among the alternatives the 24-year-old Brazilian Douglas Luiz (very strong injured) of Aston Villa and the 26 year old Tanguy Ndombélé (French midfielder – of Congolese origins – dynamic, technical and led to insertions) also of Tottenham.

Meanwhile, the Galatasaray look for a midfielder and also look to Tiemoué Bakayoko of Milan. The Rossoneri have the obligation to redeem (from Chelsea) at the end of the season if he makes at least 15 appearances and the Rossoneri club would not let him leave for Istanbul (especially since he returned to the role this year Pobega after the excellent season at Turin and the previous one at Spezia).

