Benji: “I’m learning to do without certain substances. Wedding ring? Do you think I appropriated something”

“In a world that worships money and ostentation and in which there is a competition to see who earns the most on OnlyFans, having principles and saying ‘I want a family and I think about my health’ is a very punk rock act of rebellion”. To say it is Benjamin Mascolo, ready to return to the scene after breaking up with the other half of the duo Benji & Fede, Federico Rossi.

“I tried different things, musically, professionally and humanly. I wanted to show myself that I could do something else besides pop,” he told Corriere della Sera, speaking of his return to music after living between Italy and the United States. “I learned that many cages are mental and that all that glitters is not gold. Hollywood, the USA: there everything is based on appearances. It’s Instagram in real life, and even worse. I’ve been to the chocolate factory and left feeling sick, because I ate too much. We have the myth of the USA, but returning to Italy I understood how much value there is here ”, Benji underlined, adding that he did not want to hide the difficult period he had.

“I could have ignored it and tried to heal from the pain of living and that’s it: so far, on social networks, I have only ever shown a life that may seem perfect. But now I want to show the other side of the coin as well. Because many people know that pain of living and I would like to make them feel less alone. I have often asked myself: can pop music change the world for the better? Then I realized that in life we ​​also need pop music, and that since I was given a spotlight, people listen to what I say, even through social media. Here, being able to send positive messages is fundamental for me: it gives meaning to my life”, said the 30-year-old artist, highlighting the need to put “the brakes”.

“Today we are all constantly stimulated. And when you do my job, the stimuli are even more. If you let yourself go, you get carried away. From anything: from the wrong food to the wrong substances, from compulsively used social media to unbridled consumerism. All things that can lead to getting lost. I learned, even by hurting myself, to self-impose rules. Now I live an almost athlete’s life: I pay attention to my health, my sleep rhythm, my food…”, continued the singer, who chose to return with a punk rock cover of an old piece made with Faith, “Where and when ”, reinterpreted together with the Finleys.

“I did it for fun. But the message I’m sending is that I do what I want,” Benji said, aware that his former partner may not be happy with the result. “I think she took it as an appropriation of something she feels about him. I can understand that. But it is hers as much as mine, therefore ”.