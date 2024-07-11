Tragic End for Benji Gregory, Former Child Star of the 80s Sitcom “Alf”The 46-year-old American actor was found dead inside his car, along with his doga pug named Hugs, in a bank parking lot in Peoria, Arizona. The grisly discovery was made on June 13, gossip site TMZ has just revealed. The actor’s sister, Rebecca Hertzberg-Pfaffinger, confirmed to the “New York Times” today that Gregory and his dog were found dead in the vehicle, saying the official cause of death is still being determined by the Maricopa County medical examiner.

Hertzberg-Pfaffinger also made the news public in a Facebook post, saying the family believes Gregory fell asleep and “died of heat stroke.”

According to what has been reconstructed, the actor went to the bank to deposit some checks and then he accidentally fell asleep while sitting in his car. Due to the scorching heat of the Arizona summer, Gregory he would have had a fatal heat stroke. Sister Rebecca explained that her brother had struggled with mental health issues in the past and had been diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder; she also explained that he had battled a serious sleep disorder that would sometimes keep him awake for days on end, causing him to fall asleep at unexpected times.

Benji Gregory, who was born on May 26, 1978, in Panorama City, California, played Brian Tanner (1986-1992), the youngest son of the Tanner family, on the popular sitcom “Alf,” which follows an alien who lives with a suburban family.

Gregory made several appearances on various television shows during the 1980s and early 1990s, including “Amazing Stories”, “The Twilight Zone”, “Disneyland”, “Beach Fever”, “Fantastic Max”, “The A-Team” and “T.J. Hooker”.