Mexico City.- Actor Benji Gregory, known as the child of the family in the series ALF, was found dead in his car on June 13.

His sister Rebecca was the one who confirmed the news to TMZ and revealed that he was found in a parking lot in Arizona along with his dog, who also died.

Although the cause of death is unknown, family members believe the actor fell asleep in his car after going to deposit checks at a bank and died of heat stroke after not receiving immediate medical attention.

His sister revealed that Gregory suffered from depression and bipolar disorder and had a sleeping disorder that often kept him awake for days.

The actor played Brian Tanner, the middle son, in more than 100 episodes of the ALF series that became one of the most watched in the 90s.

Rebecca also suggested making donations in her brother’s name to the Actors Equity Foundation or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.