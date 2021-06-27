Among the protagonists who took the stage of the Milano Pride yesterday there were also Benjamin Mascolo, the singer known for having been part of the duo Benji & Fede, and his girlfriend Bella Thorne, an internationally renowned actress. The speech delivered by the singer was really very touching and went viral.

June it was the month of Pride, in which, even more than what is done daily, an attempt was made to bring attention to the rights of the community LGBTQ + It is on ddl Zan, whose approval is going slowly in Parliament and for which many personalities from the world of entertainment have exposed themselves publicly.

At the end of this month dedicated to Pride, yesterday there were several demonstrations in the squares of some Italian cities, including also Milan: on stage, to talk about the rights of the community, they also went up Benjamin Mascolo, known for having been part of the duo Benji & Fede, and his girlfriend, the famous American actress Bella Thorne.

The couple, who came out in 2019, will soon get married: Benji he has already made the proposal, with a beautiful ring. And yesterday, during the Milan Pride, they led the procession becoming absolute protagonists of the day.

Benjamin Mascolo: the touching speech

In particular, what struck everyone was the touching speech brought to the stage by Benjamin Mascolo, what he said:

“If I am on this stage speaking today someone might believe that I want to teach or preach something to others. But the truth is another: as a male, white, heterosexual, I have probably had a luckier life than many of you, I am aware of that ”.

The singer, in fact, while specifying that even in his life there have been many battles to face, he stressed that he had never had to fight for “those who should be fundamental rights… “. For this, Benjamin Mascolo listed the situations of suffering that unfortunately many must suffer every day:

“I can’t imagine the suffering of those who have been discriminated against, beaten and offended because they are attracted to a person of the same sex “.

In conclusion, the singer made an appeal to all present: