Benjamín Vicuña is facing a legal problem that reached the Supreme Court of Chile, his native country.

At 42, in addition to being a consecrated actor, Vicuña has shown that he has concerns that go beyond acting. In fact, in 2005, together with his friends Gonzalo Valenzuela and Cristóbal Vial, he founded the Mori Cultural Center, in Santiago de Chile. On the other hand, he has a clothing company named after his son Bautista, the result of his relationship with Carolina “Pampita” Ardohain.

And now, is about to launch a line of cosmetic products.

But this Benjamin venture comes with difficulties: it is not being easy for him to register the trademark. According to the Diario Financiero of the Chilean website Tele13, at the beginning of 2020, the Petrizzio and Vicuña laboratories requested the registration of the “Mr. Benjamín Season Two Benjamín Vicuña ”to be used in class 3, that is, shampoos, hair conditioners and colognes, among other cosmetic products.

Then, the stumbling block arose: Claudio Alonso López, who has registered the trademark “Benjamin” to market soaps, essential oils, hair lotions, among other products of precisely class 3, opposed.

Claudio Alonso López’s claim was rejected by the National Institute of Industrial Property (Inapi), which decided to give the registration to the current couple from China Suárez.

Faced with this scenario, far from giving up, López appealed to the Industrial Property Court, which chose to revoke the Inapi ruling and rejected the registration requested by Vicuña and Petrizzio.

So things, the dispute over the registration of the trademark reached the Supreme Court. Vicuña’s lawyers and the Petrizzio laboratory presented an appeal in which they argue that “the Mr. Benjamin element has an evocation of a character who, clearly, is linked to Mr. Benjamín Vicuña.”

In defense of the right of the actor to register the trademark, they argue that “this evocation of the gallant appearance of a character with the name of Benjamin differs absolutely from the locution of the base mark of rejection” requested by López. We will have to wait to find out which one is the final verdict of Justice.

ACE