Set out to set a new speed record on K2, only fear slows down the immense engine of Frenchman Benjamin Védrines. He is not afraid of falling ice blocks as he passes under the enormous serac that dominates the bottleneck or the wind slabs, nor is he afraid of slipping and falling. And the cold does not worry him: he is dressed as if he were on Mont Blanc, ultra-light boots with integrated crampons made to measure by his sponsor, The North Face, a brutal contrast to the enormous, heavy boots and down jackets that Sherpas and clients wore the day before on their way to the top. He travels so fast that he never feels cold. All the fears of the French mountaineer are focused on the response of his body, whose brutal rate of ascent has brought him in the blink of an eye to 8,300 metres, right where the most decisive part of K2 begins. His trained body will not let him down, but Védrines does not know whether the extreme altitude will play a trick on him again, just as it did exactly two years ago when he suffered a blackout that nearly cost him his life. Only the help of other climbers and the tiny paraglider he was carrying in his backpack allowed him to escape the trap of hypoxia: in between, the Frenchman does not know what he did for at least 45 minutes… Since then, doubt has taken hold in his subconscious. So, tense and on guard, the Frenchman decides to slow down, give his racing heart a break, take selfies, enjoy a unique day on the second highest mountain on the planet. Despite all this caution, Védrines climbed K 2 via the classic Abruzzo route in 10 hours 59 minutes and 59 seconds, beating the previous record by 12 hours, held by another late French mountaineer, Benoit Chamoux, who had held the record since the fateful 1986.

More information

Climbing K2, at 8,611 metres above sea level, in just half a day… It still seems like science fiction, as much as Védrines’ average ascent record of almost 300 metres of gradient per hour. Two years ago, he achieved an even more mind-blowing record by climbing the neighbouring Broad Peak in 7 hours and 28 minutes, with an average gradient of 420 metres per hour. But Broad Peak has almost 600 metres less gradient, and between 8,000 and 8,600 metres above sea level the hypoxic jump is brutal. “On 28 July 2022 I was not ready to take on K2. I lacked maturity. In the mountains you have to learn to grow and now I can say that I am very proud of having been able to face my fears,” declared the French mountaineer these days.

Védrines, passing under the great serac of the bottleneck, on K 2. Col. Védrines

For two years, Védrines has been carefully preparing for his K2 assault, almost an obsession, a physiological mystery. As part of his preparation strategy, he travelled to the Mediterranean to learn breathing techniques: “The world of apnea seduces me and has many points in common with extreme altitude. My idea is to learn to move in apnea in the water and transfer what I have learned above 8,000 metres to be able to maintain lucidity when making my decisions when the air becomes thin,” he explained last June.

In order to be able to tackle his record, Védrines needed a good track to be able to make good progress. Stuck at base camp for weeks awaiting the arrival of good weather, the Frenchman left advanced base camp (5,350m) at 00:10 on the 28th, from exactly the same place as Benoit Chamoux had started 38 years earlier. Their circumstances had nothing to do with each other. Chamoux was then aiming to become the third man to climb the 14 eight-thousanders after Messner and Kukuzcka. He liked speed. Almost ten years after his brilliant K2, in the autumn of 1995, Chamoux found himself with 13 eight-thousanders climbed, and still lacking Kangchenjunga to complete the circle. But at the foot of this formidable mountain, the Swiss Erhard Loretan was also waiting for him, with one more to go before the end of the race. On 22 September 1995, the two men met at Camp 4 at 7,800 metres. Loretan had a sponsor who paid his salary and his expeditions, and he was indifferent to whether he came third or fourth in the race of 14. Together with Troillet, he wanted to try a more difficult route, but the heavy snowfall that had just fallen forced him to withdraw to the normal route. Chamoux, on the other hand, needed sponsors and was eager to take third place on the podium. Stressed, he kept a close eye on the movements of the two Swiss, but they were much faster and when they returned from the summit, Chamoux was still several hours from his goal: he was travelling tired and late, accompanied by Pierre Royer and several Sherpas, including his faithful Rikou. Nothing was going as it should: Chamoux began to feel defeated. Rikou sat down to rest, slipped on the slope and fell into the void, dying instantly. Lacking reflexes, Chamoux decided to continue towards the summit – which he never reached. The wind and the cold increased, and he bivouacked awkwardly with Royer. The next day, the Swiss could see them and tried to guide them to their tent. But the French never came down, disappearing forever. There are no longer competitions of this kind in the Himalayas. Business and safety only leave room for superlative mountaineers like Védrines, guys who have understood that only scientific training will allow them to improve on what has been established. Or for adventurers like the Japanese Kazuya Hiraide and Kenro Nakajima, whose recent loss on the west face of K2 is so painful that no authority dares to certify their death.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our newsletter. Also, you can sign up here to receive the daily newsletter on the Paris Olympic Games.