Le 20 January 2021, l‘historian Benjamin Stora officially gives Emmanuel Macron his report on “memories of colonization and the Algerian war”, with proposals to achieve “a necessary reconciliation” Franco-Algerian, nearly 60 years after the end of the conflict, said the Elysee.

In his mission letter, Emmanuel Macron indicated “It is important that the history of the Algerian war be known and viewed with lucidity. It is at stake for the appeasement and serenity of those it has hurt”. For the French president, so too “the possibility for our youth to get out of memory conflicts”.

It is not a question of writing a common history of Algeria, but of considering cultural actions on specific subjects, to be determined, such as for example the archives or the question of the missing Benjamin Stora historian of contemporary Algeria AFP

In a parallel process, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced, on July 19, 2020, the appointment of Doctor Abdelmadjid Chikhi, Director General of the National Center for Algerian Archives, to carry out “truth” on memorial issues between the two countries.

If the French president chose Benjamin Stora for this delicate mission, it is because his work as a historian is respected on both sides of the Mediterranean, even if another historian, Jean Sévillia, accuses him of “complacency with regard to the independentist reading of events “. What he totally refutes in an update addressed to Figaro.

Benjamin Stora writes, it is true, with his sensitivity, refusing an overly academic approach to history. It must be said that his childhood was marked by the Algerian tragedy. In his book, The Keys Found, he evokes his Jewish childhood in Constantine and the memory of a world he saw collapse. The Stora family then lived in a town where Jews and Muslims lived separated from the European quarter. But, he writes in this autobiographical book, for him and his parents French Algeria was “as obvious”.

Until the age of 12 he sees under his windows – he lives opposite the military hospital – parade the Algerian civil war, with bombs and atrocities on both sides. He left Algeria with his parents in 1962, a few days before the proclamation of independence and then knew, like most black feet, a form “exile and uprooting”.

His mother, who became a worker at Peugeot in the Parisian suburbs, made him lean to the left, and even to the extreme left (Trotskyist). What made him, after 1968, a companion of workers’ struggles and “anti-imperialists”, even if he feels closer to the reformist Messali Hadj (his thesis subject), founder of the Algerian nationalist movement (MNA), than to the FLN.

To this experience that allows him to understand “in his flesh”, the different points of view of the conflict, is added an enormous work of research which makes of him a historian respected by all the actors of the conflict, on both sides of the Mediterranean.

“Through the written archives, the press, testimonies and also images … I tried to understand the motivations of Algerians, Muslims, but also Jews and Europeans, that is to say of all communities . Not simply to give and restore visions from a single aspect or a single dimension, but to cross points of view to bring out an overall historical landscape. “

“I undertook this to-and-fro, endlessly restarted, between what happened in Algerian history and my own experience, constantly shedding light on each other. Because the irruption of subjective experience, as a factor of truth and no longer as a vector of illusion, is part of my way of writing history. “ affirmed Benjamin Stora during a day devoted to his work, organized at the Mucem in Marseille.

His many books and documentaries, which punctuate a work of 40 years, allow in an always limpid language to better understand the genesis, the course and the outcome of a tragedy where a colonial conflict, a nationalist confrontation led by the Algerian separatists and a civil war are mixed. between two communities living for more than a century on the same territory. As we know, this story has long fueled tensions and passionate debates on both shores of the Mediterranean.

This reconciliation mission therefore takes place almost sixty years after the independence of Algeria. If millions of French people (pieds-noirs, conscripts of the contingent, harkis, Franco-Algerians…) still have an emotional bond with Algeria, it is more and more distended and distant. This nostalgia or this resentment should soon subside for lack of combatants. Now very old, the actors of this story are on the verge of leaving the stage and taking memory conflicts with them.

For their part, three quarters of Algerians were born after the war of independence and only knew the FLN. The party in power for sixty years, today in a difficult position, can no longer put forward, as in the past, the crimes of colonialism to justify the economic difficulties and democratic failure, as shown by the other terrible war. Algerian civilians of the 90s against the Islamists and the Hirak demonstrations in recent years.