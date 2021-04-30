Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared this Friday morning at the mount Meron, where on Thursday night a stampede killed 44 people and injured 150 others during a religious holiday.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Public Security, Amir ohana, and other officials.

“A terrible disaster happened last night. It is clear that it will take an independent investigation for all aspects of event planning, preparations, responsibilities, infrastructure, etc., “said Ohana.

According to different media in that country, Netanyahu had a hostile reception by a group of faithful who remained in the place and harassed him with shouts and songs against him.

As soon as he heard the news, the Israeli leader, from his Twitter account, described how “a great tragedy” what happened and called to “pray for the healing of the wounded.”

Described as one of Israel’s worst peacetime tragedies, the Justice Ministry is investigating whether there was a bad actions of the police forces. Even several of those present who were saved reported that at the time of the stampede they found an exit blocked by the police, which aggravated the disaster.

As the prime minister toured the site, the process of recognition of fatalities and thousands of people search for missing relatives.

A large part of the crowd took hours to get out of the place, where they had congregated about one hundred thousand people, and they have not yet reached their homes.

The wounded were transported in helicopters and ambulances to health centers in Jerusalem, Safed and Nahariya, among others.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion ordered his city’s social services to open a emergency headquarters to help the families of those wounded and killed in the Meron stampede.

The municipal headquarters will help coordinate emergency services for the grieving families and for those whose family members were injured and hospitalized in other cities.

The bodies of the victims remain at the scene. AP Photo

Crowding and “severe overcrowding”

About one hundred thousand people had been celebrating the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer in the city of Meron, and previous videos on social media have shown people singing, dancing and praying.

The rescue service reported that the tragedy was caused by an overcrowding and a “severe overcrowding”.

An Israeli police official explained that dozens of participants in a concert had “slipped”, falling on those below them in the stands and thus causing a “crushing” domino effect.

The desperate situation It would have added to the stampede of people.

The event, without a doubt, was the most populous celebrated in Israel since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

It happened around the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yojai, a 2nd century Talmudist credited with writing the Zohar, a central work of Jewish mysticism.

Lag Baomer is a joyous holiday commemorating the end of a devastating epidemic among the pupils of a Talmudic school at that time.

The authorities they had allowed the presence of 10 thousand people in the tomb, but, according to the organizers, more than 650 buses were chartered across the country, representing at least 30,000 people. The local press estimated the influx at 100,000 people.

(News in development)

DB