His friends and followers nickname him Bibi. His detractors also, but with contempt, as has been heard every Saturday night for 26 weeks in front of his official residence in the concentrations in which thousands of protesters demand his resignation. Benjamin Netanyahu (Tel Aviv, 1949) leaves no one indifferent and in his life he has not stopped breaking marks. He was the first prime minister born in the State of Israel and the youngest in history to hold that position. He is also the head of government with the longest time in office, ahead of the legendary David Ben Gurion, and the first active head of state to appear in court.

“His life runs parallel to the history of Israel and he thinks that any other prime minister will be negative for the security of the country, that is his main argument for clinging to the seat”, explains Anshel Pfeffer, columnist for the Haaretz newspaper and author of the biography ‘Bibi The Turbulent Life and Times of Benjamin Netanyahu’. Like Doctor Jekyll and Mister Hyde, on the one hand there is Netanyahu facing the outside, with his harsh speech against Iran and an iron hand with Hamas in Gaza. On the other, the domestic, Sara’s husband, his third wife and mother of two of his three children; the magician capable of winning election after election, despite corruption scandals; the media politician who never misses an opportunity to face the camera and address the nation with the tone of a protective father; the leader who has dazzled Donald Trump to grant him all his wishes (his intercession has been fundamental in the reestablishment of relations first with Sudan, Emirates, Bahrain and now Morocco) … ‘Bibi the King’, as the posters put up by his followers in the Mahane Jerusalem market say Yehuda before each election.

Born into a secular family from Poland, he grew up and was educated between Israel and the United States. The original surname of his father Benzion was Mileikowsky, but like most emigrants he changed it upon arrival in what was then Palestine and chose Netanyahu, which in Hebrew means ‘gift from God’. Professor Benzion Netanyahu, who died in 2012, was an important historian specializing in the Spanish Golden Age who taught for several years in Philadelphia. This was the reason why Bibi studied in the United States, although as soon as she graduated she did not hesitate to return to Israel to do military service. For five years he was a member of a special forces command, became a captain and participated in the Yom Kippur War in 1973. His brother Yonatan followed in his footsteps in the armed forces, but in 1976 he was killed in Operation Entebbe, rescue device designed to release an Air France plane from Tel Aviv hijacked by Palestinian and German militiamen who held all Israeli passengers on the aircraft. A loss that marked him forever.

The war veteran Netanyahu returned to the United States to complete his studies and become a true temporary ambassador for Israel. The Jewish state appointed him envoy to the UN, his first step in a political career that followed in 1993 when, back in his native land, he rose to the leadership of Likud, the historic Israeli conservative party that he led to victory. at the polls in 1996. Thus it became the youngest prime minister in the country’s history at 47 years old.

The shadow of corruption



At that moment, he started a political career that 24 years later kept him at the top, but that she is seriously threatened by her problems with the law. The Prosecutor’s Office imputes three crimes of bribery, fraud and abuse of authority, which can carry a penalty of up to ten years in prison. Netanyahu has always defended his innocence and feels himself the victim of “a witch hunt”, is the phrase he has repeated the most during the three years of investigations led by Israel’s attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit.

The cases against Netanyahu are known as ‘Case 1000’, in which he is accused of fraud and breach of trust for receiving gifts such as cigars, jewelry and trips worth about 180,000 euros of Hollywood millionaire entrepreneurs, in exchange for favors. Also the ‘Case 2000’, in which he is also charged with fraud and breach of trust due to the conspiracy with the owner of the newspaper ‘Yedioth Ahronoth’, Arnon Mozes, also accused, in exchange for obtaining favorable coverage.

The latest scandal to explode, and the most serious, is the ‘Case 4000’, in which he will face charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust after pressing to guarantee favorable information coverage for him and his wife in Walla, portal owned by Shaul Elovitch, the main shareholder of Bezeq, the telecommunications giant in the country. In exchange, they would have offered government favors in the form of regulations that brought his company millions of dollars.

“This trial he is facing will not be the last chapter in his history,” says Pfeffer, who explains that Netanyahu “thinks it is essential, but he does not realize that there was a country before and there will be after his departure from power.” From all these years at the helm of Israel, the author of his most recent biography believes that “his great legacy will be the strong division he has left among the Israelis.” That crack may be staged on March 23, when citizens go to the polls to vote for the fourth time in less than two years. The elections will be, once again, a plebiscite on the figure who “reigns” in Israel for two decades.