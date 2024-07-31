ANDIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that his country’s military forces are ready to face “any scenario”amid growing tensions with pro-Iranian militias in the Middle East.

“We are ready for any scenario, we remain united and determined to confront any threat. Israel will exact a heavy price for any aggression from any quarter,” the president said in a televised address from Tel Aviv, after a meeting with his security cabinet that lasted almost three hours.

Israel remains on the lookout for possible military reprisals on its territory after the bombing it carried out on Tuesday in Beirut and which caused the death of Fuad Shukr, military chief of the Shiite group Hezbollah, as well as after the attack in Tehran, which Iran attributes to Israeli forces, which killed Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of the Islamist group Hamas.

The enmity between Iran and Israel has become one of the main sources of instability in the Middle East. Photo:Manu Brabo / Getty Share

In his message, Netanyahu welcomed the attack his forces carried out in Lebanon against the Hezbollah commander, but made no reference to the attack in which Haniyeh was killed.

Instead, he mentioned the July 13 attack in the Gaza Strip against Hamas military chief Mohamed Deif and the attack on the port of Hodeida in Yemen, in retaliation for the ballistic missile attack two weeks ago by Houthi rebels that left one dead in Tel Aviv.

Israel says it is waging an “existential war” on seven fronts, all of them with Iran’s allies: in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank with Hamas and Islamic Jihad; in Lebanon with Hezbollah; in Yemen with the Houthis; in Iraq with the Islamic Resistance; in Syria with pro-Iranian militias and Iran itself.

Netanyahu warned on Wednesday that the war in Gaza, which broke out on October 7 after a Hamas attack that left some 1,200 dead and more than 250 hostages, will continue and that he will not give in to pressure to end it before achieving his war objectives: dismantling Hamas and recovering the hostages.

All the achievements of the past months were achieved because we did not give up (…) and because we made courageous decisions in the face of great pressure at home and abroad.

“All the achievements of the past few months were achieved because we did not give up (…) and because we made courageous decisions in the face of great pressure at home and abroad. It was not easy,” he stressed, while The nearly 10 months of war in the Gaza Strip have left nearly 40,000 dead, more than 91,000 wounded, 10,000 missing and 1.9 million displaced.

The killing of Haniyeh, Hamas’s most moderate leader, has marred the prospects of reaching a ceasefire that would allow the release of the hostages and more humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian enclave.

According to Iranian media, a short-range Israeli-made Spike missile was launched, possibly from Iranian territory, towards Haniyeh’s bedroom, whose assassination was made possible after one of his bodyguards leaked critical information.