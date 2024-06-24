ANDIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview late Sunday that he was “prepared for a partial agreement” with Hamas. to achieve the return of part of the hostages who remain kidnapped in Gaza, but he insisted that he will not end the war until the Islamist group is destroyed.

According to the criteria of

“We are obliged to continue fighting after a pause to achieve our goal of destroying Hamas,” defended the politician on the program “The Patriots”, on the right-wing channel Channel 14, in his first interview in a Hebrew media since December 7. October.

Shortly after its broadcast, The Prime Minister’s Office sent a statement clarifying that “it is Hamas that opposes the agreement, not Israel”given the criticism that arose against Netanyahu for his statements, in which the Israeli leader was reproached for his intention to sustain the conflict instead of giving in to achieve the truce.

“The Prime Minister has made it clear that we will not abandon Gaza until the return of the 120 hostages, alive and dead,” the statement concluded.

In response, Hamas published a text insisting that any agreement must include “a clear affirmation of a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip” as “an inevitable necessity to block Netanyahu’s attempts to evade, deceive and perpetuate aggression.”

The Prime Minister has made it clear that we will not abandon Gaza until the return of the 120 hostages, alive and dead

The Islamist organization assured that Netanyahu’s statements “are a clear confirmation of his rejection of the recent Security Council resolution and President Biden’s proposals.”

The resolution, approved on June 10, supported the truce proposal of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, on which Israel and Hamas have been negotiating in recent weeks under the mediation of the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

This draft US agreement includes in its first phase a temporary ceasefire during which there would be a partial exchange of hostages (women, the elderly and the wounded), in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Flames and destruction where the Firas market used to be in the center of Gaza City. Photo:AFP Share

However, Hamas and Israel always collide on the same red line: the definitive ceasefire, an indispensable condition for the Islamists and something unacceptable for Netanyahu, whose war objectives first involve the destruction of Hamas’s military and government capabilities. .

Regarding the course of the war, the prime minister said in the interview that “the high-intensity scenario of the war is going to end” and it will happen “very soon.”

Of the 251 kidnapped on October 7, 116 captives remain in the enclave, at least 40 of them dead according to Israel – more than 70 according to Hamas -; while there have been four other hostages for years, two of them dead

The relatives of the hostages reacted this Monday to statements favorable to Netanyahu’s partial exchange by criticizing that “ending the fighting in Gaza without releasing the hostages would be a national failure and a distancing from the war objectives.”

Besides, The Israeli anti-government Black Flags movement called for a march in Jerusalem on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. (16:00 GMT) against the prime minister, whom they blame for financing Hamas.provoke October 7 and not remove the hostages from Gaza.

This same group blocked an entrance road to Tel Aviv this morning, justifying that “the hostages are abandoned in Gaza, the north in flames and another war about to begin” while Netanyahu’s Executive “abandons” the citizens.

Another group, Changing Direction, protested this Monday in front of the headquarters of Hitadrut, the Federal Labor Generation of Israel, to request the calling of early elections and a general strike in the country.

Of the 251 kidnapped on October 7, 116 captives remain in the enclave, at least 40 of them dead according to Israel – more than 70 according to Hamas -; while there have been four other hostages for years, two of them dead.

Since the war began, Israel and Hamas only reached a one-week truce agreement in late November, which allowed the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip. Photo:Israeli Army/ EFE Share

What is known about humanitarian aid in Gaza

Egypt announced the entry of more than 2,200 trucks of aid and medical supplies into Gaza in the last three weeks through the Kerem Shalom crossing, controlled by Israel, after Egypt closed the Rafah crossing last month following the capture of the Palestinian side by the Jewish State, sources informed EFE and the media this Monday.

“The competent Egyptian authorities coordinated with UN officials to have 2,272 trucks enter Gaza in the last three weeks,” a source from the Egyptian border authority and the Al Qahera News outlet, close to the Arab country’s Intelligence, confirmed to EFE.

The source, who requested anonymity, assured that Egypt again rejected the delivery of humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing, the only direct crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, after Israel occupied the Palestinian side on May 7.

Egypt coordinated with the UN to allow the delivery of humanitarian supplies to the Palestinian enclave through the Kerem Shalom crossing temporarily until the Rafah crossing is operational again, he reiterated.

On June 11, the Hamas-controlled Gaza Government announced that only 224 trucks of humanitarian aid entered the Strip in the last week.

Egypt has held Israel “fully” responsible for the closure of the Rafah crossing and the consequent cessation of the entry of humanitarian aid to the south of the Palestinian enclave.

EFE AGENCY