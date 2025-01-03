The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahuwas discharged four days after undergo prostate surgeryalthough two days before he briefly left the hospital to be able to attend a vote in Parliament on the approval of the budget.

Last Sunday, Netanyahu underwent surgery to have his prostate removed. The doctors have reported that he is well and is recovering satisfactorilyalthough there is still an observation period left.

“I just left Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital and I would like to thank many, many of you, citizens of Israel, for the prayers, reinforcements and support that touched me and my family very much,” he wrote on his X account. Netanyahu has also had words of thanks to those responsible for the centeras well as all the medical and health personnel “who did everything possible” while he was admitted.

Last day the 31st, Against doctors’ advice, Netanyahu left the hospital for a few hours to vote in favor of the budgets, amid threats from the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, and other members of the coalition who announced that they would vote against.