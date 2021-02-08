The Israeli president denies being guilty of the accusations of bribery, breach of trust and fraud, and calls on his followers not to protest in the streets over the pandemic. Both positions come just weeks before national elections in which Netanyahu hopes to extend his 12-year term, the longest in the country’s history.

Innocent. This was declared by the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, in the resumption of the trial he faces for corruption. The hearing, scheduled for January, was postponed due to the prohibition of public meetings due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now began again this Monday, February 8.

The politician confirmed before three judges of the Jerusalem district court his innocence that his lawyers had already alleged through a document that they sent to the robbed in January.

Since last year, Netanyahu has faced three separate cases on charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud. Specifically, he is accused of accepting lavish gifts from millionaire friends and offering favors to powerful media moguls since his first victory in 1996, in exchange for favorable coverage of himself and his family.

The trial also means a political coup, as Netanyahu is the first acting head of government to be tried for corruption.

Israeli law requires cabinet ministers to resign when charged with crimes, but it does not specifically address the case of an accused prime minister. Netanyahu is also the oldest leader in Israel, with 12 consecutive years in office.

From “witch hunt” to a call to calm his followers

Since the opening of the trial, on May 24, 2020, Netanyahu has dismissed the accusations against him and has classified them as a “left wing witch hunt”, commanded by the judges and the media. “Elements of the Police and Prosecutor’s Office joined leftist journalists to fabricate ridiculous and false files against me and thus overthrow the strong prime minister of the right,” he said at the time.

The official has used the same arguments to refuse to resign. Instead, he has continued to target his critics and the criminal justice system from his office.

Israelis demonstrate in front of the court as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial resumes in occupied East Jerusalem on February 8, 2021. AFP – EMMANUEL DUNAND

But at the resumption of his trial he showed a slight change in attitude. Netanyahu publicly asked his followers to stay away from the court and explained that this was due to the high numbers of infections from Covid-19, which has left more than 690,000 people infected and more than 5,000 dead in Israel.

But the context goes beyond the pandemic. Since Netanyahu was formally indicted, demonstrations against him have increased in the streets. Every week thousands of Israelis protest for the president to resign and even call him “crime minister” (crime minister, in English). Those same boos were heard on Monday outside the Court, in a protest near the court. The protesters also criticize Netanyahu for the handling that his government has given to the health and economic crises, unleashed by the pandemic.

Added to all of the above is the bid for the March 23 elections, in which Netanyahu aspires to extend his mandate. But a favorable outlook is not as clear as on other occasions.

The parliamentary elections that could cost Netanyahu the government

The upcoming parliamentary election is the fourth in Israel in the past two years and is key for Netanyahu if he wants to stay in power. In April 2020, the president and the centrist Benny Gantz established a unity agreement. But Parliament was automatically dissolved when the two leaders failed to reach an agreement on the budget, a key issue for Gantz’s appointment as the next prime minister from November 2021.

The distancing prompted several coalition politicians to join the opposition to topple Netanyahu’s unity government. The divisions even came from the very party of the president, the Likud. For the first time that right-wing community had a split. Former minister and deputy Gideon Saar left the party to create his own: Tikvá Hadashá (New Hope). Now, Saar wants to challenge Netanyahu for conservative hegemony in parliamentary elections.

In addition, opinion polls are not entirely favorable to the prime minister, since the weight that his rivals on the right are having are also joined by opponents of the center left, all against Netanyahu.

If the prime minister succeeds in defeating the forces that oppose him at the polls, he could form a new government that is favorable to him and thus extend his term, the longest in Israel’s history. Netanyahu first took office between 1996 and 1999 and then, since 2009, he has been appointed as prime minister consecutively.

With Reuters and AP