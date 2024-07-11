The Israeli negotiating delegation met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after returning from Doha on Wednesday evening, and He instructed them to travel to Cairo on Thursday afternoon to continue talks on a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

“At the meeting, we discussed the chapters of the agreement on the return of the abductees and ways to implement the plan while ensuring all the objectives of the war,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Shin Bet chief Ron Bar heads Israeli negotiating team to Cairo; while the mission that negotiated in Doha – where Qatar acts as Hamas’s interlocutor – was led by Mossad chief David Barnea.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo:AFP

The parties are negotiating what will happen in Gaza after the end of the war

According to a Hamas source who spoke to Efe on condition of anonymity, The mediating delegations reached a framework for the agreement backed by Israel and Hamas that includes the formation of an interim government in the Palestinian enclave.

A US-trained security force backed by Arab countries will enter the Strip, including 2,500 people from Gaza.

The source said talks held Wednesday in the Qatari capital Doha had seen “a major breakthrough” after the Hamas has dropped its demand for a written agreement on a permanent cessation of the war and the warring parties considered a six-week ceasefire as a first phase.

He also stated that “Israel and Hamas agreed to form an ‘interim government’ in the Gaza Strip, which will be formed during the second phase.” This temporary government “will not lead to Israel or Hamas taking control of the Gaza Strip,” but will be placed under the command of an international force.

“A security force trained by the United States and supported by Arab countries will enter the Strip, including 2,500 people from Gaza who support the Palestinian Authority with Israel’s blessing,” he said.

Collapsed buildings after the Israeli army withdrew from the Shujaiya neighbourhood in Gaza. Photo:AFP

According to the source, “Hamas expressed its willingness to help form the provisional government” in the Palestinian enclave.

Until now, None of the negotiating delegations have offered information on these framework conditions announced by this Palestinian source, which stressed that the agreement “is not yet close to being signed and it will take some time to work out the complex details.”

This second phase of creating a provisional government would take place after the fulfillment of a six-week ceasefire that could be extended as long as negotiations between the parties in conflict continue with the mediation of delegations from the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

During the first phase of the truce, Hamas would release 33 Israeli hostages, including all the women held, men over 50 years old and all the wounded.

In return, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in its jails, the Israeli army will withdraw from densely populated areas, humanitarian aid will flow into the Gaza Strip and hospitals will be restored.

The source also said that “Qatar warned Hamas representatives in Doha that they would not be able to stay with them if they rejected the agreement,” although it is not yet final.

He also noted that Egypt said it would help prevent and thwart tunnels from the Gaza Strip into its territory after Israel withdraws its forces from the Gaza Strip.

Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza take part in a march to demand their release. Photo:EFE

The most delicate points of the Gaza truce talks

One of the sensitive points of the negotiations is precisely the control of the Philadelphia corridor, the 14 kilometers of border between the Strip and Egypt, now taken over by Israel, which is demanding an end to arms smuggling through that route.

According to media reports, an agreement between the parties for Egypt and the US to take control of the corridor is imminent. The continuation of the talks in Cairo may be related to this point, as well as the reopening of the Rafah crossing, closed since May when the Israeli army took the city.

The order to continue talks gives hope for the chances of reaching an agreement, after nine months of war in which there was only one week of truce – during which 105 hostages were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners – in line with the messages of optimism launched by US officials in recent days.

However, Hamas has been more cautious, saying mediators have not yet informed the Islamist group of “any progress in the negotiations.” aimed at a ceasefire and prisoner exchange.”

Palestinians evacuate southern Gaza Strip amid Israeli bombardment Photo:AFP

“The occupation continues a policy of delay to gain time with the aim of frustrating this round of negotiations as it did in previous rounds, and this does not overlook our people and their resistance,” Hamas said in a statement.

CIA chief William Burns has been involved in negotiations in Cairo and Doha, while White House Middle East envoy Brett McGurk traveled from Cairo to Israel, where he met with Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to push for the deal.