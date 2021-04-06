The Israeli president put aside the allegations of corruption facing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and chose him as the figure who has the best chance of joining forces to remove the country from the political blockade. The elections on March 23 did not yield a winner with majorities, so the possibility of a fifth election since 2019 remains open.

The ‘King Bibi’, as Netanyahu is known in Israel, has 28 days, with the possibility of a two-week extension, to add the necessary support in the Knesset (the country’s unicameral legislature) and form a government. After several days of consultations with the political parties, President Reuven Rivlin determined that Benjamin Netanyahu has more options to achieve a coalition that allows him to govern the country with a simple majority in Parliament.

The president made the announcement on Tuesday, April 6, amid criticism for dismissing the ongoing trial against Netanyahu and the obstacle it may pose to the country’s institutions.

The most recent political blockade in Israel began in April 2019, when after the elections, no party managed to add 61 seats in the Knesset to form a government. Netanyahu failed in his attempts to achieve a coalition and dissolved Parliament to call a new election. The Blue and White party won one more seat than Netanyahu’s Likud in the September elections of that same year, but the president determined that the president had more options to add support.

A campaign ad shows Yair Lapid on the left and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on the right. © Gil Cohen-Magen / AFP

Benny Gantz, leader of Azul y Blanco, had the opportunity to form a government after Netanyahu failed to achieve the goal. But the support did not arrive for the opponent. A third election was then called, which took place when the pandemic began, in March 2020. Once again, Netanyahu and Gantz failed in their attempts to reach a majority and under the pressure of the health crisis, they agreed on a unity government. The fragile alliance collapsed last December amid the budget debate. The Israelis were called to the polls for the fourth time and for now there are no guarantees that history will not repeat itself.

During these two years, accusations of breach of trust, bribery and fraud against Benjamin Netanyahu have surrounded the political crisis.

Netanyahu receives a vote of confidence one day after the start of the trial against him

“Anyone who has seen Netanyahu’s reckless performance today understands that he cannot continue his work,” opposition leader Yair Lapid said Tuesday, even offering Naftali Bennett, leader of a small right-wing party, the possibility. to rotate power to get Netanyahu out of the picture.

On April 5, the trial against Netanyahu began in a Jerusalem court, where the leader spent a good part of the day. The exhibition of evidence during the day focused on one of the most serious accusations against the acting president. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Netanyahu would have promoted laws to favor the Bezeq telecommunications company with hundreds of millions of dollars, all in exchange for favorable press in his popular medium ‘Walla’.

Netanyahu denies these and other accusations, in what he calls a “witch hunt.” While any verdict could take months, or even years, the process could take up to three days a week, an embarrassing distractor that fuels calls from opponents for the designated prime minister to step aside.

Benjamin Netanyahu, leaves court after resuming the trial against him on charges of breach of trust, bribery and fraud. In the Jerusalem District Court on April 5, 2021. © Abir Sultan / Pool via Reuters

“The president did his duty and had no other choice, but giving the mandate to Netanyahu is a shameful stain on Israel,” opposition Yair Lapid said after Rivlin’s call on Netanyahu to form a government.

The president had until midnight Wednesday to appoint a prime minister. His other options were to entrust this responsibility to Parliament or order its dissolution. But this Tuesday, Rivlin gave the go-ahead to Netanyahu without being completely convinced:

“To my great regret, I have the impression that none of the candidates, at this stage, has a real chance of forming a government, one that wins a vote of confidence in Parliament.”

With AP and Reuters