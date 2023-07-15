“Yesterday I went with my wife to Lake Tiberias, in the sun, without a hat and without water… not a good idea.” This is what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says in a video recorded at the Sheba hospital in Ramat Gan, where he was hospitalized following an illness due to dehydration.

“First of all I want to thank you for your concern, and thank the excellent medical staff here at Sheba who have seen me, thank God I feel very well,” continued the Israeli premier. “But I have to make you a request – he then added – we are in the middle of a heat wave, I ask you to spend less time in the sun, drink more water, and have a good week”.

Netanyahu will spend the night in hospital, the Israeli prime minister’s office announced, specifying that he will remain under observation.

The premier was taken to the Ramat Gan emergency room after he complained of not feeling well. A press release from his office, writes the Jerusalem Post, reports that no anomalies were found in the first tests he underwent.

The 73-year-old premier was taken to hospital from his home in Caesarea, where he was spending the weekend. According to the Walla website, Netanyahu briefly lost consciousness at home, but was fully conscious when he arrived at the Sheba center in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv.

Sources from the Sheba center, writes the Jerusalem Post, claim that Netanyahu hit his head when he lost consciousness. He also experienced chest pain. His personal doctor, Tzvi Berkovitz, told Channel 12 that the prime minister’s condition was “good and stable”.

Netanyahu was rushed to an emergency room in October 2022 after collapsing during Yom Kippur prayers in a Jerusalem synagogue. He had been discharged after medical tests had found no abnormalities.