In a video shared on his social networks, the Israeli prime minister appeared to the public to confirm his good health, hours after being admitted to a hospital near Tel Aviv for heart complications. The prime minister will be in the Israeli parliament on July 24 to witness the final reading of the judicial reform that has caused a new day of protests this Sunday.

The 73-year-old Israeli leader was admitted to the medical facility after suffering an “episode of dehydration”, which would have caused a “temporary arrhythmia” as described by his doctors. After a successful surgical intervention, Netanyahu would be discharged next Monday to be present at the possible approval of his ‘star’ bill.

“As you can see, I’m great (…) we are making efforts to complete the legislation, as well as efforts to do it by consensus, but in any case I want you to know that tomorrow morning I will meet with my colleagues in the Knesset,” the president said in his video shared on Sunday, July 23.

The judicial reform, which aims to reduce the influence of the Supreme Court on the results of the Israeli Legislative Branch, since it would block the ability of the judicial body to be able to veto the decisions of the Knesset -the Parliament of Israel- arguing its “irrationality”, will see the final “yes” of the parliamentarians debated after seven months of continuous demonstrations throughout the Israeli territory.

“A war of attrition” in Israel

Less than 24 hours before the final debate on the controversial judicial reform, Israeli society continues to show its discontent with Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal. According to a survey published by the ‘Kan’ television channel, 46% of the population would be against the implementation of this legislative package, which would have only 35% approval.

In a materialization of these figures, dozens of Israelis stood in front of the parliament in Tel Aviv, after four days of marches from Jerusalem, to show their discontent with the reform and ask their parliamentarians not to approve the reform promoted by the Netanyahu government.

“We have to keep up the pressure, we have to protect our democracy,” said Amir Goldstein, a protester, for the French agency AFP. Discontent has spilled over from the streets to the upper echelons of the political scene, as Netanyahu’s political opposition remains reluctant to accept a consensus for the passage of this package of laws.

The opposition leader, Yair Lapid, spoke in front of the Israeli chamber before the final reading of the judicial reform, in what he described as “a war of attrition” declared by the government against civil society.

Protesters who completed the last leg of a four-day walk 70 kilometers (45 miles) from Tel Aviv camp in front of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 23, 2023. ©AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

“The Government of Israel launched a war of attrition against the citizens of Israel and discovered that the people cannot be broken. We will not give up the future of our children,” Lapid said.

The President of Israel: an unexpected mediator

In the midst of what seems to be an active conflict between the government and civil society, an unusual name appears on the scene as a negotiator with the aim of reducing tensions between the two blocs: Isaac Herzog.

Herzog, the ceremonial president of Israel, returned from his trip to the United States, where he precisely sought to reduce tensions with the Joe Biden government, to visit Benjamin Netanyahu in the hospital room, at a time that Herzog described as “an emergency.”

“It is a moment of emergency (…) we have to reach an agreement,” Herzog stressed to local media upon his arrival at the capital hospital where the prime minister was admitted. The Israeli president also announced that he will meet with opposition leaders to discuss and find a possible solution favorable to all those involved in the current process.

President Joe Biden meets with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office in Washington on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. © Kevin Dietsch / AFP

Israel will experience a key legislative day for the future of the political structure of its government. With two cases open on the name of Benjamin Netanyahu in the Supreme Court, his detractors argue that the final approval of the reform could deal a heavy blow to Israeli democracy.

With Reuters and AP