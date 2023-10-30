The Wall Street Journal said in a report that the “apology” clarifies Netanyahu’s “charged position” in the face of intelligence failure, the hostage issue, military progress, and the threat to his political future in light of all of this.

The newspaper added that over the course of 35 years in politics, Netanyahu painted for himself the image of a hard-line security “hawk” ready to deal with “Palestinian violence” and “the threat posed by a nuclear Iran.” However, that image of a “hawk” was shattered, according to the newspaper, on October 7, when fighters entered Hamas to Israel in what many Israelis described as the worst security and intelligence failure in the country’s history.

Likud members who spoke with the Wall Street Journal avoided publicly criticizing the prime minister, saying the country needs to focus first on defeating Hamas before analyzing what went wrong and who is to blame on October 7.

A senior party official said that Netanyahu’s fate depends on how the war with Hamas ends, but he is unlikely to remain as party leader, and thus as prime minister.

Hamas accounts

Netanyahu first became prime minister in 1996, serving only one term, before winning re-election in 2009 with a mandate to address security and economic challenges.

Hamas had taken control of Gaza, and Netanyahu faced the challenge of running what Israel considered a “terrorist organization” in its own backyard.

Uzi Arad, Israel’s national security adviser under Netanyahu from 2009 to 2011, said that while some members of the Israeli security establishment pushed for Hamas to be disarmed, Netanyahu chose to pursue a strategy that would allow an armed Hamas to rule in Gaza.

The security establishment has largely supported the policy of containing Hamas, but Israeli political experts said Netanyahu was also willing to allow Hamas to arm and rule Gaza, because that divides the Palestinian leadership between the Strip and the West Bank, which is controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem-based think tank, said security officials “constantly talked about the need to strengthen the more moderate Palestinian Authority, strengthening it at the expense of Hamas,” but added that Netanyahu saw “it as a highly desirable outcome to have two entities.” Two separate politicians representing the Palestinian people.”

Consequences of October 7th

On the morning of October 7, Netanyahu remained silent for a few hours, and at midday, he issued a statement saying that Israel was “at war.”

Later that day, he met with opposition leader, Yair Lapid about forming a national unity government of the major parties to guide the country through the conflict.

Lapid said publicly that he asked Netanyahu to remove his far-right partners from the coalition as a condition for forming a national unity government.

“Netanyahu said no, which means he is already thinking about how to preserve this majority until after the war ends,” said Reuven Hazan, of the Department of Political Science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Instead, Netanyahu brought in Benny Gantz of the National Unity Party, who he said would join the government without forcing any party out.

Shortly after the attacks, public anger erupted against Netanyahu, and images appeared online and in public of Netanyahu’s face covered in a red, bloodstained hand.

After that, the Israeli army commander quickly publicly claimed responsibility for the attack. The same applies to the head of the internal security services and some of Netanyahu’s ministers, but Netanyahu remained silent about responsibility for the security breach.

Public anger

In a poll, 4 out of 5 Israelis said Netanyahu should admit responsibility.

A separate poll conducted by Maariv newspaper showed a collapse in the number of parliamentary seats that Netanyahu’s Likud Party will win in the elections, which means that he will be excluded from power if the elections are held now.

Ehud Yaari, of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and a well-known Israeli political commentator, said Netanyahu would never take responsibility for the attacks and would instead try to take credit for a successful struggle with Hamas to remain in power.

“He is completely dedicated to his political and personal survival,” Yaari said.