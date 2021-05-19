The situation of escalating tensions continues between Israel and Hamas despite the apparent reduction in casualties. Gaza health officials said Tuesday that a Palestinian was killed overnight Tuesday amid the crossing of airstrikes between the Israeli army and the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israel reported that at least two civilians were killed by a rocket launched from across the border. The apparent reduction in casualties comes as the international community is pressing for a truce.

Despite the visible reduction of the conflict between Hamas forces and the Israeli Army in the last hours in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a message in which he assured that he will continue attacking in Gaza and will do ” everything possible to restore calm to the citizens. “

To these words he added that he is “sure” that his enemies “see the price that we are demanding for the aggression against us and I am sure that they will have assimilated that lesson.”

Gaza saw the first apparent reduction in casualties in one night since fighting broke out between Hamas and the Israeli Army on May 10. According to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian territories, one person died on Tuesday and 8 were injured in the enclave of two million inhabitants.

Palestinian Ministry of Health-Gaza

Update:

5-18-2021 11:00 PM

One person has been reported killed and 8 wounded in the latest Israeli attack on Rafah and KhanYounis city south of the Gaza Strip – Palestinian Ministry of Health- Gaza (@ mohenglish3) May 18, 2021



Also, the intensity of rocket attacks from Gaza into Israel decreased between midnight and 10:00 am, according to witnesses quoted by Reuters.

Rocket alerts in Israel indicated that the latest blasts were focused on border communities rather than targets deeper within the country.

Still, at least two people were killed in Israel by a rocket launched from Gaza, according to police. These are two Thai workers, who were hit by the projectile, in the south of the nation.

This occurred shortly after the Israeli Army demolished a six-story building in the Palestinian territory, which housed bookstores and educational centers. Israel claims it warned residents of the building in advance. There were no reports of casualties.

“The whole street started running, then the destruction, like an earthquake, this whole area was shaking,” said resident Jamal Herzallah.

Just after Israel re-opened the Erez Crossing from Israel into Gaza to allow the entry of civilian aid, a mortar shell was fired at the crossing from Gaza, lightly injuring an IDF soldier. Hamas prioritizes attacks on Israel over humanitarian aid for Gazans. – Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 18, 2021



Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) denounced that “just after the Erez crossing from Israel to Gaza reopened to allow the entry of civilian aid, a mortar shell was fired at the Gaza crossing, slightly wounding a IDF soldier “.

With this new chapter of the conflict still showing no signs of ending, Palestinians in the region organized a general strike and protests in a rare show of unity among Palestinian citizens of Israel, who represent 20% of its population. But the situation threatens a new front of the confrontation, beyond the bombings.

On this day, violence broke out during protests in the West Bank, including the city of Ramallah. Hundreds of Palestinians burned tires and threw stones at an Israeli military checkpoint. The troops responded by firing tear gas into the crowd.

One protester was killed and more than 70 injured, including 16 by live fire, in clashes with Israeli troops in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and other cities, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. For its part, the Israeli Army indicated that two soldiers were wounded by gunfire.

The international community pushes for a cessation of hostilities and Hamas does not deny it

The apparent reduction in airstrikes from both sides of the border, at least on Tuesday, occurred as world powers are pushing for a truce.

The chief spokesman for the Israeli Army, Brigadier General Hidai Zilberman, said it will continue to operate in Gaza according to a set list of targets for the next 24 hours.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is not talking about a ceasefire. We are focused on the shooting,” the military told local radio.

For its part, Hamas limited itself to “not denying or confirming” the information released by the Israeli press about a possible ceasefire, mediated by Egypt, which would come into effect on Thursday morning.

“I cannot deny or confirm the rumors about a proposal by Egypt for a ceasefire starting on Thursday at six in the morning (…) So far we have not received any information about an offer of a ceasefire,” he said. May Fawzi Barhum, spokesperson for the Islamist movement.

The information was released by a media outlet opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, so it could be an attempt to “put pressure on him in the face of Israeli public opinion,” he added.

The United States and Egypt are trying to mediate in the latest chapter of the conflict between the two sides, the most worrying since 2014 and which leaves at least 217 Palestinians dead, including 63 children and 36 women and more than 1,500 injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. , which did not specify all the figures between militants and civilians. Hamas and Islamic Jihad claim that at least 20 of their fighters have died, while Israel claims the number is at least 160.

On Israeli territory, twelve people have lost their lives, including two children, amid continued rocket fire from Gaza.

