What did Netanyahu say?
- I am not ready to divide the people and always call for dialogue.
- I do not accept calls for disobedience, and I ask the leadership of the army and security services to stand up to the disobedience movement.
- We are not enemies, we are brothers, and I am not ready to cut our people into pieces.
- Negotiations must be entered into in good faith and the division of the people must be prevented.
- There is a possibility to prevent a civil war through dialogue.
- Decided to suspend draft laws related to reforms in the judicial system.
- I will postpone the second and third readings of the justice bill to the next Knesset session
- The postponement comes out of a desire to reach a broad consensus.
until the summer
- A statement by the Jewish Power Party stated, Monday evening, that Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir agreed to postpone passing the judicial reform laws until next month.
- He added that the two parties agreed to pass laws judicial reforms During the summer and through dialogue with the opposition.
- And he continued Netanyahu Bin Gvir promised to vote on a law to establish the National Guard, which would be subordinate to the Minister of National Security.
- He made it clear that Netanyahu agreed to form a civilian national guard that Ben Gvir had sought to enhance security at the next cabinet meeting.
Strikes and lockouts
- The head of the Israel Airports Authority announced the suspension of flights from Tel Aviv to abroad.
- Closure of ports in Israel until further notice.
- Local authorities and municipalities in Israel decide to join the general strike.
- The Federation of Trade Unions in Israel threatened to resort to a general strike if Netanyahu did not suspend the judicial amendments plan.
- Demonstrators in West Jerusalem began gathering in the area separating the government headquarters from the Knesset, in preparation for a large demonstration expected later.
Street vs. Street
- Right-wing party leaders called for demonstrations in support of the judicial amendments, in what appears to be a “street against street” option.
- Our correspondent in Jerusalem said it was dangerous, as many in Israel believe.
- He added that there is news about the readiness of elements on the right to take to the streets, which may lead to a breakdown in security in Israel, especially after the statements of police leaders that they began to lose control of the situation in the country.
Highlights of the modifications
- These amendments seek to remove powers from among the Supreme Court justices, as observers of the Knesset (parliament) and the government.
- The amendments aim to reduce the Supreme Court’s power to overturn laws it deems illegal.
- According to these amendments, members of Parliament can, by a simple majority, reject Supreme Court decisions.
- The proposed amendments give politicians greater power to appoint judges, unlike what is currently in place, which is a committee that includes 9 judges from various parties such as the Bar Association, the government, parliament and the judiciary.
- Canceling an argument known as “reasonableness”, as this argument gives the court the power to cancel any government decisions it deems unreasonable.
