Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Wednesday that did not rule out “go to the end” against the Islamic Hamas movement, if the deterrent option does not bear fruit, after almost ten days of bloody confrontations.

“There are only two possibilities to deal with them: either go to the end, which is still a possibility, or deterrence, and currently we are immersed in firm deterrence“, the premier told ambassadors in Tel Aviv.

“I must say that we do not rule out any option,” he added, repeating the objectives again: “What we are trying to do is precisely this: reduce their capabilities, their terrorist means, and reduce their determination.”

“We hope we can restore calm, and we hope we can restore it quickly. I mean we do this doing our best to avoid civilian casualties“, full.

Since this new cycle of violence began, on May 10, at least 219 Palestinians – 63 of them minors – have died for the Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip, according to the local Health Ministry. In Israel, rocket fire from Gaza has killed 12 people, according to Israeli police.

The conflict erupted with a barrage of Hamas missiles against Israel in “solidarity” with the hundreds of Palestinian protesters wounded in clashes with the Israeli police on the Esplanade of the Mosques in East Jerusalem.

The last major confrontation between Israel and Hamas was in the summer of 2014. The conflict, which lasted 51 days, devastated the Gaza Strip and caused the deaths of at least 2,251 Palestinians, the majority civilians, and 74 Israelis, almost all soldiers.

Source: AFP