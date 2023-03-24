El Clásico Tapatío is just around the corner. Atlas will receive Chivas de Guadalajara, in a duel corresponding to matchday 13 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, next Saturday, April 1. The Foxes have had an up-and-down season, while the Sacred Flock have surprised everyone and everyone. On paper, it would seem that the team led by Veljko Paunovic is favourite, but the games have to be played.
In the five most recent clashes between Atlas and Chivas, the rojiblancos have only been able to add one win, to two draws and two losses. Prior to this traditional duel, Benjamín Mora, Zorros coach, shared his opinion on the Clásico Tapatío.
Although Chivas is in seventh position in the general table and Atlas is in 12th place, Mora stated that his team will not go out on the pitch as a victim.
“I really am not the one to say who is the favorite or not (for the classic). I respect the Guadalajara team, they have had a good tournament. They are working well and we are raising our hopes to continue in this. I do not think that in a derby there may be favourites. It is played with a lot of passion and courage”
– Benjamin Mora
Atlas’s performance has been irregular in the Clausura 2023. The red and black team has just two wins, six draws and four losses for a total of 12 units, nine less than Chivas. In the Concacaf Champions League, the Jalisco team suffered a lot to beat Olimpia from Honduras.
Benjamín Mora, who enjoyed great success in the Malaysian first division, has not been able to consolidate himself in Liga MX and his future as Atlas coach is on the line.
