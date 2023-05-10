One of the most interesting duels of the quarter finals of the tournament Closing 2023 of Liga MX will be the Classic Tapatio. In recent years, the rivalry between Chivas de Guadalajara and Atlas, and everything indicates that this series will be intense, closed and with a dramatic definition.
Prior to the first leg match, Benjamin MoraZorros coach, spoke about the Sacred Flock and specifically referred to the two greatest rojiblancas figures: Víctor Guzmán and Alexis Vega.
Although he praised their characteristics and abilities, the Atlas strategist indicated that neither of the two players, Vega and Guzmán, represent Chivas and that he knows their flaws and deficiencies.
“Víctor ‘El Pocho’ Guzmán and Alexis Vega are one of the best players in our country. We know their defects and shortcomings. We know that the two of them do not represent Chivas. We are attentive to their great characteristics and ours, I am not too concerned”
– Benjamin Mora in conference
Despite being injured for a good part of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023, Alexis Vega managed to score three goals and give three assists in eight games played.
For his part, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán became the leader of this squad. The rojiblanco captain had seven goals and two assists in 15 games.
Chivas or Atlas? Which of the two teams will come out on top in this new edition of the Clásico Tapatío?
