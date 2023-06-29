In the new trial for a rape and an attempted rape, pending before Chester Crown Court, other details have emerged about Benjamin Mendy. According to the indictment, the former Manchester City French defender, after raping a woman, in the face of her resistance, took a step back saying “you’re too shy” and then added: “Okay, I’ve had sex with 10,000 women ”.

the facts

The 28-year-old is accused of raping a woman, aged 24 at the time, at her Cheshire mansion in 2020, and of attempting to rape another woman, aged 29, two years earlier. Mendy denies both allegations and claims the intercourse was consensual. In the trial concluded in January, the footballer was found not guilty of six rapes and one sexual assault. But the jury had failed to reach a verdict on two counts: hence the need to re-trial.