The former Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy He has been found not guilty of a case of rape and another of attempted rape, the Chester (England) court ruled this Friday.

The French player, who broke down in tears after learning of the decision, was also acquitted last January in this same room in relation to six charges of rape and one of sexual assault.

The Mendy case

At that hearing, the jury did not reach a verdict on the two charges of rape and attempted rape, although today they found him not guilty on both. Mendy, 28, was suspended by Manchester City in August 2021, when the cases came to light, and the footballer himself pleaded not guilty to the allegations in May 2022.

The trial against him and his friend Louis Saha (not related to the footballer of the same name) began on August 10, 2022, and both have been found not guilty on all charges brought by the prosecution. During this judicial process, Mendy has declared that the accusations will haunt him “for life”, his life in football “is over” and this situation has been “absolute hell”.

The allegations suggested that Mendy was a “predator” who met the girls in Manchester nightclubs before inviting them to private parties at his Cheshire mansion, where the assaults allegedly took place.

Mendy was first arrested in November 2022 after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman three times. After being released under investigation, before being accused by a different woman of sexual assault, he was accused of rape by three other women, including a 17-year-old.

EFE

