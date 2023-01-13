Benjamin Mendy: case of rape and sexual assault, with an unexpected twist

Football player Benjamin Mendy He will return to trial on June 26 for the two unresolved charges, one of rape and the other of attempted rape, of which he is accused.

Matthew Conway, attorney for the prosecution, confirmed that they will continue the process with two different trials, which will take two to three weeks and will begin in the court of Chester next June 26.

Mendy, 28, has been found not guilty this Friday of six cases of rape and one of sexual assault.

However, the jury failed to reach a verdict on one count of rape and one count of attempted rape.

Discontinued

The player was suspended for the Manchester City in August 2021, when the cases came to light, and the footballer himself pleaded not guilty to the allegations in May 2022.

The trial against him and his friend louis saha (not related to the footballer of the same name) began on August 10, 2022.

After 14 days of deliberation, the jury, made up of seven men and four women, unanimously found that Mendy is innocent of seven of the charges against him, while they could not reach a verdict regarding attempted rape. a woman in 2018 and a rape of another woman in October 2020.

EFE