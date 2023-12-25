he Edmond de Rothschild group is one of the largest private banking firms in Europe. The entity, 100% controlled by the family, was founded in 1953 by Baron Edmond de Rothschild, heir to one of the most powerful financial dynasties of the Old Continent. Its asset manager manages its clients' funds worth more than 90 billion euros. Benjamin Melman (Paris, 1969) is the firm's top investment manager.

When will the first interest rate cuts be?

It is difficult to get the exact moment right. In fact, the forecasts have changed enormously in the last two months. The underlying inflation of the euro zone in the last semester, analyzed, is 0.9%. In the United States at 2.5%. So the bases are already in place for these rate cuts, especially by the ECB. Europe is about to enter a recession.

The ECB announced that it will act based on the almost instantaneous evolution of macro data…

That's how it is. But with the current rate of inflation and economic decline, lowering rates is already justified. We have gone from hearing him repeat 'high rates for longer' to the market discounting reductions no matter what.

A year ago, the market clearly made a mistake in anticipating rate cuts.

It is true that a much faster adjustment was expected. It must be remembered that 12 months ago inflation in the United States was still at 6.44%. Now it's half. A stronger impact on the economy was also expected.

Why is it different now?

A revealing fact is what we are seeing with the granting of credit, which is contracting in both the United States and Europe. It is something that has not been seen since 1974, except for the parenthesis of the great financial crisis of 2009. Monetary policy has been very restrictive. In the end, economic growth has to moderate, also in the United States.

Can we say that inflation is under control?

Until we see the slowdown in the United States, we will not be able to say that inflation there is under control. Furthermore, in the long term it will be higher than what we have had in the last decade, due to the costs of the energy transition and the processes of relocation of production. Prices will grow above the 2% level.

Have central banks achieved a soft landing?

The dire forecast from a year ago that rate hikes would cause a strong recession has certainly not come true. It has been proven that there was a part of inflation that was related to cuts in supply chains. Another part has been caused by greed, the excessive increase in corporate profits. But now, with demand so weak, companies can no longer raise their margins any further.

What are the biggest threats for 2024?

Central bank moves will cause volatility, especially if there are very rapid rate cuts. All in all, I think it could be a good year for investing in the stock market. Rate cuts will boost markets. Another of the topics of the year will be the United States elections. We must remember that the level of public debt there is very high, and it could be dangerous if a very populist program of strong tax cuts, like the one promoted by Donald Trump, were to go ahead.

Has the year-end rally on the stock market surprised you?

Yes and no. The explanation has been the market's view that rate cuts will soon arrive. That has boosted fixed income and equities. With lower rates, there is less pressure on growth, which lifts stocks. It will cost less for companies to finance themselves. What has been most surprising has been the abruptness. Let us remember that the first thing the market anticipates is a recession in Europe. This means that we do not expect a strong boost from the stock markets in 2024 either.

Which sectors will benefit most from rate cuts?

We prioritize quality actions. We don't know how much rates will fall and how hard the recession may be, so it's better to be invested in companies with a very solid balance sheet. We still do not see that it is an optimal time for companies with a cyclical profile.

And the technology?

We must continue to invest in this issue. It is true that Nvidia's revaluation has been brutal. But we see that big technology companies, like Google, will also be able to take advantage of the rise of artificial intelligence. We can see very good productivity improvements thanks to this trend.

What type of assets are you overweighting in your portfolio?

Fixed income. If rates fall, bonds will appreciate. Three years ago, almost 90% of the sovereign debt universe offered negative yields, while now there are many attractive opportunities, and with the expectation that bonds will have more value as rates fall.

