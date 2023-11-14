These are the singer’s words: “I want to marry the girl I love, ours is a serious relationship”

Over the last few hours the name of Benjamin Mascolo is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? The video showing the former member of the duo ‘Benji and Fede’ leaving the town hall after joining his girlfriend in a civil ceremony has gone viral on the web.

Benjamin Mascolo got married to Greta Cuoghi. The two got married through a civil ceremony in Modena and the news, as soon as it was shared, is making the rounds on the web. The singer tried to keep the wedding with his partner a secret, but the video showing the couple leaving the city hall has gone viral and is making the rounds on the web.

Benjamin Mascolo, the revelation about his girlfriend Greta on FanPage: “I want to marry the girl I love”

A few days ago Benjamin Mascolo gave an interview to ‘FanPage’ where he spoke about the relationship with his fiancée. These were the words released to the well-known portal:

This time I don’t care about the party, I just want to marry the girl I love, ours is a serious relationship.

And, continuing with the interview, the singer he then added: