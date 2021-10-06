The scientists were left with the honor given by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences thanks to organocatalysis, a tool that works for the construction of molecules. “The research includes new pharmaceutical products and helps to make chemistry more ecological,” said those who defined the award.

This Wednesday, October 6, the delivery of the Nobel Prize in the different specialties continued, which began on Monday with Medicine and will end at the beginning of next week with Economics. This time the turn was for Chemistry, with the distinction for German Benjamin List and the scotch David MacMillan.

The scientists were honored for developing organocatalysis, a “new and ingenious” tool for the formation of molecules. “Its uses include the investigation of new pharmaceutical products and it also contributes to making chemistry more ecological,” they stated from the Academy.

Also, in the final announcement of the winner, they said that the winners managed to develop this third type of catalyst after metals and enzymes. Asymmetric organocatalysis is based on small organic molecules, they can be used to drive a large number of chemical reactions, and they are easy to produce.

In addition, they added that this methodology was developed at an “astonishing” speed and that, with these reactions, researchers will be able to “build anything more efficiently”, from drugs to molecules that capture light in solar cells.

Benjamin List – awarded the #NobelPrize in Chemistry – wondered whether an entire enzyme was really required to obtain a catalyst. I have tested whether an amino acid called proline could catalyse a chemical reaction. It worked brilliantly. pic.twitter.com/YXpA0RnbPm – The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2021



Asymmetric organocatalysis has already had “a significant impact” on pharmaceutical research, according to the secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Goran Hansson. While Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede – member of the panel – asserted that “it is already benefiting humanity enormously.”

List’s discovery of the Max Planck Institute arose from the question of whether he needed a complete enzyme to have a catalyst. So he tested proline – an amino acid – to see if it could catalyze a chemical reaction, something that “worked brilliantly,” according to the Academy. “I did not expect this at all,” confessed the German who was on vacation in Amsterdam at the time of the award.

2021 #NobelPrize laureate David MacMillan worked with metal catalysts that were easily destroyed by moisture. I have wondered whether he could develop a more durable type of catalyst using simple organic molecules. One of these proved to be excellent at asymmetric catalysis. pic.twitter.com/yEThOzVwuD – The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2021



While MacMillan from Princeton University worked with metal catalysts that break down with moisture and wanted to investigate whether he could develop a more durable type using simple organic molecules. “One of those proved to be excellent at asymmetric catalysis,” said the Swedes.

List and MacMillan were awarded the last of this year’s science-related prizes, with only the Nobel Prize winners for Literature, Peace and Economics, succeeding Emmanuelle Charpientier and Jennifer Doudna, winners in 2020 for their work to rewrite the code. of life and development in a way to modify the genome.

With Reuters, AP and EFE