On the other end of the phone, from his home in Florida, United States, the voice of Benjamin Ferencz, (Transylvania, 102 years old), one of the main prosecutors (and then the youngest) in the Nuremberg trials, in which he dealt with the process for the death of a million Jews at the hands of the SS, dreams of the decision with which he pointed out the atrocities committed by Hitler and his people against Jews and other groups during World War II just because they were different in ideas , religion or race. In a book in which he is jovial, but still terrified by that experience he lived in person, Ferencz warns of what today continue to be crimes against humanity. The post is There are more important things than saving the world (Editorial Platform) and in it he pronounces on that endless drama, hatred, but he also has humor and the desire to relive the love and joy with which he has combined a life that has passion and conviction.

Question. The hatred and xenophobia that encouraged that outrage is now continuing in Europe and the world.

Answer. Unfortunately. Before that court I asked that this never happen again, that human beings should be treated as such and not persecuted or killed because their adversaries do not share a race or ideology. This is still my position today. There are crimes against humanity and they should be prosecuted. The International Criminal Court [que él contribuyó a impulsar] He has jurisdiction over it, but we have not yet imposed the habit of being more human: the adversary continues to be killed no matter what. All human beings have the right to live in peace and with dignity, and I hope that EL PAÍS and the whole world will join in demanding these universal rights for human dignity. It is what I said in Nuremberg and it is what led to the [miembros de las] SS to be found guilty of killing millions of people. But it takes time to change the hearts and minds of people used to murder and hatred.

P. Modern politicians, who know courts then non-existent, and who have been elected, allow persecutions like the ones you deplore …

R. I am very sorry that there are politicians like this, and everywhere, and that there have been until recently in my own country, the United States. They are politicians who use force rather than persuasion and are willing to tolerate the kinds of crimes that were being pursued in Nuremberg. There will always be people like that. It is up to the majority to try to persuade them that the opposite is better and to create institutions like the one under way in The Hague. There are still those who think that they can continue to kill people because they do not like their political point of view, their religion or their color. It will take a while, but when we realize that these are objectives also enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, I hope that the number of crimes will decrease rather than increase.

P. In his book, he denounces the abandonment of the United States from the court of The Hague, the presence of [Barack] Obama in the monitoring and execution of Bin Laden, Trump’s decision to kill a military man of a country [Irán] with which there was no war … And you remember that this was done by representatives of a democratic country.

R. The United States is a great democracy, and it is inevitable that there will be people with different points of view. The question is whether those who believe in violence and force will prevail over those who prefer the rule of law. I am among those who say yes to the law and no to war, and fortunately we are making progress. The Hague Tribunal functions despite opposition from the United States, which comes and goes. It is impossible to see a life in danger and not act like human beings. I am not very discouraged, but I hope that those of us who are for the law prevail and not for revenge.

P. Precisely in your book you address young people to remind them of what was your maxim as a prosecutor in Nuremberg: “The objective [del juicio] it is not revenge, it is justice ”.

R. Yes, I don’t think revenge is a good instrument. Revenge brings more revenge. You have to change people’s minds and hearts so that they are willing to change the systems they use. Simply killing other people is not the solution to the problem, it makes the problem bigger.

P. He has been seen crying on television recalling the horrors he experienced in the war, which led him to push for the trial against the Nazis. What worries you most about the cruelty of society today?

R. It is difficult to answer that. There are different opinions in different areas and in different countries. But basically today there is a greater recognition than there was after that war that law is the answer to problems. As institutions are created to prosecute cruelty and to judge people according to the rule of law, instead of sending in the Army, the situation will improve. It has improved too slowly, but it has improved. We must never give up.

P. You went as a child from Transylvania to what later became your homeland. He is an immigrant, like those who seek shelter from Africa in Europe or those who from Mexico want to enter through the southern border of the United States. The rejections that these people suffer are also situations of cruelty.

R. I arrived as a poor migrant child whose parents did not know English, they had two small children, they did not have a job, they had no money. We lived in greater poverty, but we had a good education. I left school preaching in favor of a more humane world, and I continue to do so also in circumstances like the ones you cite. We must create a more humane and peaceful world, but we must wait longer for it to improve.

P. Hate is present everywhere, and is metaphorically concentrated on social media. Do you think that this century began as that disaster that you later helped to judge?

R. No, the law will prevail over hatred in the long run. We must live with the fact that there are people who are not happy and we must try to prevent them from coming to power and hope that, in the long term, and especially young people, they will realize that there are more who are not for a world of hatred, because in a world of hatred we cannot survive… In today’s world people kill each other everywhere. I dislike it, of course. I try to change it. And I would like your newspaper to be among the institutions that help win the peace against hatred. I saw the horrors of war. Our first goal should be to create a peaceful world and not a militarized one.