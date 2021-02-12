The title of your latest book (1) contains the three concepts pandemic, anthropocene and common good. What connects them? Why did you associate them?

Benjamin Coriat Through these three concepts and the links between them, I can express the two main theses of the book. The first is that the Anthropocene, or “age of man”, is no longer characterized only by the climatic changes generated by the marks of human industry; the anthropocene, understood as a new geological period in the history of the planet, is also the age of pandemics. The same cause, frenzied extractivism, the devastation of the planet, produces two effects: global warming and the multiplication of epidemics. The second thesis, prospective and positive, relates to the relationship between the Anthropocene and the common good. I maintain that, in the face of the Anthropocene, we are not without a solution. What the Anthropocene requires is the preservation and defense of common goods, starting with the great global natural commons: forests, poles, seas, etc. Beyond that, it is another way of inhabiting the world that is at stake, which will both control climate change and prevent the onset of epidemics.

The capitalist mode of development has brought us into a new cycle of climatic and health crises. A new “permanent” state, you say, out of all proportion to what we have known in the past. For what reasons ?

Benjamin Coriat If these health and climate crises are a “New permanent state”, it is for a number of reasons that make the current period unprecedented. What distinguishes it is first of all the power of the means of destruction of nature that we now have. They never reached the level we know today. In addition, in a frantic race for profit, the extraction zones are multiplied. We are now able to dig under the poles. With factory ships, we can carry out mass predation in the oceans. Using cracking techniques and underground explosions, shale gas is extracted at the risk of polluting groundwater. Such power and diversity in destructive capacity had never been achieved in the past. All this is further amplified by globalization. Globalization links and connects all points of the world. These are all reasons why simple epidemics turn into pandemics. This is an entirely new historical epoch.

When you talk about permanent state, does that mean that it is irreversible?

Benjamin Coriat No. It is only a “new permanent state” if we continue on the path we are on. The diagnosis that I establish is severe, but nothing is irreversible, it is my conviction. If we introduce radical changes of course, it must be said, everything is still possible. It will take time. But common sense can still prevail. There is no reason to keep digging under the poles! There is no reason to continue mass deforestation, for intensive livestock farming. It is claimed that it is to increase food resources, that it is to feed the planet, etc. But all the FAO reports say it: famines are not due to lack ” absolute ” of food. Famines and malnutrition are a problem of unequal distribution on a global and local scale. We don’t need to produce more. But to distribute otherwise. We can both produce less and eat better.

Why, in your opinion, have the answers or attempted answers given so far been ineffective?

Benjamin Coriat Because the “answers” given do not want to affect the system as it is. They do not attack the causes of the evil, but some of its effects. I give two examples from my book. “Geoengineering” relies on science and technology. For example, it proposes injecting sulfur into the stratosphere to limit the power of solar radiation, or pouring thousands of tonnes of sulphates into the oceans to increase their capacity to fix carbon. Apart from the fact that these techniques can produce even greater damage than the expected benefits, they do not affect the causes of the current situation. “Survivalism” or “collapse” propose to take refuge in the interstices of world capitalism. It would be a question of organizing themselves in “islands” to survive otherwise. This “save-who-can” does not tackle the causes either.

How to operate the bifurcation? How to prepare this “other way of inhabiting the world” that you defend?

Benjamin Coriat This is what is most difficult. We will not make this bifurcation if we wait for public policies to do so. Public power will not intervene if there is not a strong social movement pushing for change. If we did not have the youth movement for the climate which demands accountability from the States, the villages which decide to heat themselves with solar panels, the network of Amap and organic agriculture… nothing would happen. In practice, we must build coalitions between all those who resist and are already preparing another world. These initiatives show the way. We must not wait to have taken state power to start doing. We must create a balance of power through practical achievements now. It is only on this condition that we will see public policies unfold.

You have been developing a reflection on the commons for several years now. Beyond the ideal embodied by this notion, how can it be concretely translated?

Benjamin Coriat The commons are already booming everywhere. The case of Italy is exemplary. Silvio Berlusconi had passed a law for the privatization of public services, including water. A citizen movement to obtain a referendum against this privatization has developed on the theme “Acqua bene comune” (water, common good). In the tradition of Roman law, water was already a “common good”, that is to say, not privatized and accessible to all. The June 2011 referendum won, with around 27 million voters. The Berlusconi law has been revoked, water has been transformed into a common good. In Naples, the water distribution service has changed its name, it is now called ABC Napoli (Acqua bene comune). And now, ABC guarantees universal access to water. The first liters of water are free for everyone! The common is the bearer of so much hope that it has become a buzzword. This is the result of the admirable action of people fighting in all corners of the world with three cents. With their sole conviction. Then, some make it a standard without necessarily all those who brandish it being very present in the struggles of those who build the commons every day.

You plead for the evolution of public services towards social commons. What is the difference ?

Benjamin Coriat I am not, far from it, an enemy of public services, but I think the time has come to change them. The notion of French public service has experienced a fundamental drift over time. Take the case of health. In the management of the epidemic, we missed everything. We missed the masks phase, the testing phase, and regarding vaccines, whether it be design (Sanofi or Pasteur) or distribution, things started very badly. A large number of hospitals, despite the admirable activity of nursing staff, are on the verge of explosion. The multiple imposed austerity cures, the famous T2A (fee-for-service), entrepreneurial management methods have resulted in a crisis such that we found ourselves helpless in the face of the epidemic. Why ? Because despite its virtues, public service has gradually become the thing of the State and no longer “the thing of the public”, the thing of the citizens. It is the State which manages the hospitals, it can cut budgets, eliminate services, beds… It does what it wants! Transforming and re-founding public services into “social commons” means first of all guaranteeing universal access to health and care. Universal access to healthcare today means almost nothing. Depending on whether you live in the middle of Lozère or in the 16e in Paris or according to your mutual, access to care will be different. Very uneven. Equality of access must be restored. To do so, governance must be changed and the introduction of shared, citizen governance, which means that the State will no longer be able to decide on its own. The commons through shared governance would be managed differently than current public services. Finally, the last difference, a public thing, a common good is, by definition, inappropriate. It cannot be privatized. Access, governance and inappropriability are the three interrelated elements that make up the social commons. If one is missing, the others will be missing.

The economy and society must, according to you, be organized, reorganized, around poles of activity considered as common goods. Which ?

Benjamin Coriat Food, accommodation, treatment, travel, education… By concentrating the activity on the essentials, we will ensure the bifurcation. To guarantee access to all, it will be necessary to rethink what relates to market activity and what relates to the common good. It is the citizen debate that will define it and a new public policy, refocused on the essential, that will apply it.

You are convinced that the XXIe century promises to be that of the “anthropocene / commons” duality. Whereas the duality “capitalism / socialism” would be obsolete. Why ?

Benjamin Coriat The Anthropocene is a Capitalocene. This is the current moment of capital. The moment in which the dynamics of capitalism reaches and transforms the fundamental balances of the planet. Without the power of capital and finance, we would not be in the situation we are in today. We must put an end to this headlong rush, question our ways of producing, and consuming, deeply modifying our way of inhabiting the planet. The way to get there is that of the program of the society of the commons: protecting our great natural assets, pacifying relations between humans and non-humans, building social commons. There has been no lack of struggles against capitalism, against the capitalocene, and there will be no shortage. What has been sorely lacking in recent decades is the big picture. Where are we going? What do we want? With the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the transition of China to a form of savage capitalism, in other words, after the failure of socialism and the transition of social democracies to neoliberalism, what was there in prospect? Today, without being naive, I remain optimistic, because we now once again have an overall perspective, which is both realistic and mobilizing. We can say loudly: what we want is a society of the commons! What the commons wear is radically new. This is not the old story of socialism. This one failed. Something else must be built. Now we can say where we want to go. And that changes a lot of things.