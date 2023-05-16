Oaxaca de Juárez.- During the afternoon of this Monday Benjamín Gamond, one of the three Argentine tourists who were attacked with machetes, lost his life last Friday in the community of La Isla, in Lagunas de Chacahua, Oaxaca.

The death of the young athlete was confirmed by the Board of Directors of the Tala Rugby Club through a heartfelt message addressed to the family of the deceased today through their social networks.

“With deep pain we inform that minutes ago our dear Benja Gamond passed away, player of the Class 2,000 of our club. We embrace and accompany his mother, his brothers and all of his family, his friends and the entire black and white community at this very sad moment, ”says the document.

Given this fact, the sports club, headquartered in Córdoba, Argentina, suspended all activity and closed its facilities as a sign of respect for the mourning of Gamond's friends and family.

So far it is known that the companions of Benjamín Gamond, Macarena González and Santiago Lastra, were injured in the attack. After the events, the three were taken to an emergency hospital in Puerto Escondido.

According to official information, Benjamin suffered head trauma and hypovolemic shockso it was sought to transfer him to a specialized hospital before his unfortunate death.

Regarding the alleged attacker, he was identified as Cruz Irving “N”, 21 years old, who is originally from the state of Guerrero. He was insured since Friday and consigned to the Coast Regional Deputy Prosecutor’s Office so that his legal situation can be determined.