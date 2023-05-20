The district of Benizar, in Moratalla, hosted this Saturday an event organized by the Junta Democrática de España, in which people who came from different parts of Spain participated, summoned in this initiative of “peaceful civil disobedience” to support the neighbors who have decided not to vote in the elections next Sunday as a sign of protest against the repeated breaches of the repair of the access road to this town.

A few days ago, a representation of residents of Benizar gathered in front of the Palacio de San Esteban, in Murcia, to ask for “an advance” on this project, since for four years “there has been no response.” “They listened to us, there is goodwill, but nothing is done,” said a neighborhood spokeswoman.

«In the previous elections, -he added- abstention worked for us, and 98% of the residents abstained; We don’t know what will happen this year, there are neighbors who have already said they are going to abstain again but others will probably vote. The objective was for the politicians to look to Benizar and that was achieved, the highway got into the budget, several parliamentary initiatives were approved but, to this day, it is true that the works have not started; something always happens so that the project is not carried out».

Manifestation



At half past two in the afternoon, numerous people participated in a demonstration along the main road that runs through the town and in the afternoon an event was held in which Rubén Gisbert, president of the Democratic Board of Spain, participated, who spoke about how it can achieve “a real democratic regime based on two basic principles: the direct election of political representatives and the separation of powers”.

Gisbert explained that the reason for holding this event is because its 900 inhabitants have been asking since 2019 for the main access road, which runs along the border with the province of Albacete, to be fixed, with the “unfulfilled promise” of the Ministry of Development and Infrastructures of Murcia.

Several residents also participated who thanked the celebration of this act and recalled that each year the cost of the remodeling of the road is included in the regional budgets, but it is not executed because, according to what he says, “it has not yet been agreed with the deputation neighboring the remodeling of the Manchego section”, added Gisbert.

The junta was originally created on July 29, 1974 as a platform to coordinate the action of all the political forces that pursued a democratic break with the Franco dictatorship, but since there was no freedom of the press and information, its action was carried out within the political organizations of the moment and their effectiveness was conditioned by the ambitions of their leaders, according to their website.