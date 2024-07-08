Benito Nonino, the man who with his wife transformed grappa from a tavern liqueur into a quality product, dies at 90

He died last night Benito Noninothe man who made grappa loved by transforming it from a tavern liqueur into a high-quality product. He was 90 years old, and, together with his wife, Giannola, he had transformed the small family business that produced “unsnap” – as they say in Friulian – in a brand that has crossed national borders. Benito Nonino died in his company home in Percoto (Udine), the town where he was born on February 6, 1934.

Benito and Giannola had three daughters: Antonella, Cristina and Elisabetta who work in the company, as well as some of their granddaughters. Passionate about the distillery since he was a child, in 1973 he made the first grappa “Monovitigno Picolit”. A shy but active man, forced to be in a wheelchair for some time, yesterday afternoon he had also asked to be taken to the distillery. With time and the growth of the brand nationally and abroad, Benito and Giannola have established the Nonino Prize of the same name, which with a jury of high international cultural level has over the years awarded five writers who would later receive the Nobel Prize.