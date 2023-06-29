In Mexico, there is a support for middle school students higher enrolled or enrolled in public schools in school or mixed modality continue and complete their studies. It’s about the Benito Juárez Universal Scholarship for Higher Secondary Education Well-beingwhich is a federal government program.

The goal of the Universal Scholarship for Well-being Benito Juárez It is to help young people who are in high school, professional technical high school or their equivalents not to drop out because they do not have the resources to continue studying and graduate.

The fight against school dropout is one of the most important goals of the Benito Juárez Universal Scholarship for Well-being. Its beneficiaries receive this resource, which can undoubtedly help with their school expenses, reducing the financial burden for parents.

Months that there will be no money from the Benito Juárez Scholarship

If this is the second year that you receive this support, surely you already know that have periods in which the benefit is suspended. In this case, during the months of July and August no payments of the Benito Juárez Scholarship will be madeThis is because the vacation period will take place.

Amazon’s best deals just for you.

The Benito Juárez Universal Scholarship for Well-being It is granted for the 10 months that the school year lasts.up to a maximum of 30 months as long as the beneficiary remains registered.

The requirements to be a beneficiary of this scholarship are simple: You must be enrolled or enrolled in a public high school, professional technical high school or its equivalent and you must not receive another scholarship for the same purpose granted by federal programs.