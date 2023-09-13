Although education is a right that everyone born in Mexico should be able to access, according to the Mexican ConstitutionThe truth is that not all children and young people have access to it.

Under this context, and with the commitment to support national education, the Mexican federal government launched the social program called Benito Juárez Scholarships.

Thus, in case you are a student and want to receive financial support from the Mexican State so that you can continue with your studies, basic educationwe will immediately give you the dates for new registrations, according to each federal entity.

First of all, it must be specified that, according to what is detailed on the official website of the Mexican government, and more specifically the section on Scholarships for Well-being, the purpose of the federal educational social program is “to contribute to the protection of the Right to Education and Human Development, reducing the level of school dropouts, by granting educational scholarships to children and young people who are enrolled in public schools and who live in a vulnerable situation.

Benito Juárez Scholarship: these are the REGISTRATION DATES state by state / Photo: Unsplash

Now, registration for the Benito Juárez Scholarships has begun this month of September 2023, so it will be necessary to keep in mind that on this occasion the registration will be by state and specific days will be given to make the request.

This is how, if you want to access the scholarship that you gives 875 pesos monthly for 10 months, the National Scholarship Coordination announced that the Online registration by federal entities will take place on the following dates:

*From September 8 to 11, 2023 registration for the states of Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Nayarit and Yucatán.

*From September 12 to 17, 2023, registration will be in the states of Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla, Quintana Roo, Veracruz, Tlaxcala.

*Finally, from September 24 to 30, registrations will be for Baja California, Durango, State of Mexico, Morelos, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Zacatecas.

To register you have to enter the official website of Subes Scholarshipswhere you must fill out the Incorporation Request Card with the following data:

*Birth certificate.

*CURP.

*In the case of those not born abroad, you will have to have ‘immigration documents’.

*Proof of studies (can be with or without photography).

*School credential.

*Registration or re-registration format.

*Preschool progress report.

*General list of students.

Likewise, parents will have to provide the following information:

*Official identification (INE, passport, professional ID, etc.).

*Proof of address valid for a maximum of six months.

Benito Juárez Scholarship: these are the REGISTRATION DATES state by state/Photo: Cuartoscuro

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the Welfare Scholarship for Basic Education Families It is for preschool, primary and secondary school students.

