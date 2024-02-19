The Benito Juárez Scholarship it's a social program that seeks to help the children, adolescents and young Mexicans so that they continue with their studies, this through monthly support that allows students not to abandon their school level due to lack of economic resources, reducing student dropout.

However, because some beneficiaries cannot receive the well-being card to do the collection of federal support, The authority decided to create a new format, under Payment Order, which allows users to go to banking facilities to withdraw their support.

Although the majority of students affiliated with this student support program receive their payments through Wellness Cardit is recognized that there are other beneficiaries who prefer or who find it necessary to use the payment order modality due to various circumstances.

To ensure that those who choose this form of payment do not face delays or difficulties, the authorities of this program have taken action on the matter. They have announced that affiliates who use the payment order will be able to collect at the end of Februarywhich will allow them to receive their payments in a timely manner and without setbacks.

In the middle of the beginning of electoral process 2024the Benito Juárez Scholarship advanced payments, so only two payments of money will be recorded throughout the year, the first will correspond to six months and the second of the remaining four months.

For this first payment that will be delivered starting in January of the current year, a total of 5 thousand 520 pesos to users, while in case of Basic Education and Higher Secondary Education they receive the same amount.

Benito Juárez Scholarship 2024: When do they provide support to beneficiaries who have a Payment Order?

It should be noted that the federal authorities invite the beneficiaries to make good use of the resources, because the next payment will be made until the month of November 2024.

When do you provide support to families with a Payment Order?

The authorities of the Welfare Secretariat have announced that for the beneficiaries of the Benito Juarez ScholarshipsIt was announced that the beneficiary families will receive basic education support with their Pay order at the end of the month of February.

Benito Juárez Scholarship 2024: When do they provide support to beneficiaries who have a Payment Order?

Likewise, the authorities have indicated that due to the electoral process that is taking place in the country, in the facilities of the Banco del Bienestar All social programs are attended to, so there is a large influx and it is recommended to avoid going to the branches unless the procedure is necessary to continue with the process.