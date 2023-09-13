The Benito Juárez Scholarship It is one of the most requested of those offered by the federal government. If you want to obtain it, you must pay attention to the registration dates. Here we tell you the calendar.

This is financial support for students who attend public schools in Mexico that amounts to 875 pesos per month and is granted continuously for a period of 10 months. This benefit is intended for preschool, primary and secondary school students who attend schools classified as priority.

Recently, the National Coordination of Benito Juárez Welfare Scholarships (CNBBBJ) has announced the online registration procedure to enter the waiting list and access this financial aid.

It should be noted that the process is carried out through a digital tool called the Online Incorporation Request Card (CSI).

Dates for registration of the Benito Juárez Scholarship

According to the National Coordination of Scholarships for Benito Juárez Wellbeing, the dates for the registration process It is available from September 8 and will be extended until the end of this month.

This procedure consists of four stages that vary depending on the state you are in. The registration schedule is detailed below:

From September 8 to 11: Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Nayarit and Yucatán.

From September 12 to 17: Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla, Quintana Roo, Veracruz and Tlaxcala.

From September 18 to 23: Coahuila, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Guerrero, Jalisco, Querétaro, Sonora, Tabasco and Tamaulipas.

From September 24 to 30: Baja California, Durango, State of Mexico, Morelos, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa and Zacatecas.

What are the requirements to obtain the Benito Juárez Scholarship?

In order for your children to access this scholarship, they must meet the following requirements:

Fill out the Online Incorporation Application Form (CSI) by clicking on the link provided. If the application is accepted, you will need to complete a Cédula Única, which is a digital questionnaire designed to collect socioeconomic and academic information from students. This information will be used to evaluate eligibility and place beneficiaries on the Benito Juárez Scholarship waiting list. If your request is approved, you will receive a notification at the email address you provided. This notification will include the date, time and location of the National Coordination of Benito Juárez Welfare Scholarships where you can continue with the process and deliver the required documentation.

