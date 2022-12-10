Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo.- The weather forecast for this one Saturday December 10 in the town Benito JuarezQuintana Roo, indicates that there will be a cool dawn with cloudy intervals, while sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with the presence of isolated showers and light drizzle, as well as a hot environment.

Regarding the temperatures for this Saturday in Cancun, Quintana Roomaximum temperatures of 29 to 32 degrees are expected, while the minimum will oscillate between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius, reaching humidity of 73% throughout the day.

On the other hand, in nearby municipalities such as Isla Mujeres, Puerto Juarez, Puerto Morelos and Playa del Carmen, the same conditions will prevail: cool at dawn and hot throughout the day, with sunny to partly cloudy skies and the possibility of drizzle throughout the day. These conditions will be accompanied by winds that will blow from the East, from 16 to 28 km/h with gusts of 34 km/h.

According to the report of the Regional Hydrometeorological Center of the National Water Commission (Conagua), a high pressure system located on the northeast of the Gulf of Mexico and tropical maritime air with variable moisture content from the Caribbean Seawill keep temperatures hot to muggy during the day and cool in the early morning.

These conditions will favor partly cloudy skies with increased cloudiness with scattered rain or drizzle and occasional showers during the course of the day over some areas of the state of Quintana Roo.

In cancun the indicator Sun Protection Factor it will be low during the first hours of the day, average from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while it will be low again from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunrise will be at 7:13 a.m., noon will be at 12:40 p.m. and sunset is expected to be at 6:06 p.m. with a day length of 10 hours and 52 minutes.

The Conagua Meteorological Service and State Civil Protection (Procivy) recommends that the population keep an eye on their newsletters and social networks to avoid affectations on this day.