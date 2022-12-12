Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo.- The weather forecast for this one Monday December 12 in the town Benito JuarezQuintana Roo, indicates that there will be a warm sunrise with clear skies, while the course of the day is expected to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a hot environment and little chance of rain.

Regarding the temperatures for this Monday in Cancun, Quintana Roomaximum temperatures of 27 to 30 degrees are expected, while the minimum will oscillate between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius, reaching humidity of 72% throughout the day.

On the other hand, in nearby municipalities such as Isla Mujeres, Puerto Juarez, Puerto Morelos and Playa del Carmen, the same temperate conditions will prevail at dawn and hot throughout the day, with sunny to partly cloudy skies. These conditions will be accompanied by winds that will blow from the East, from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of 23 km/h.

According to the report of the Regional Hydrometeorological Center of the National Water Commission (Conagua), the ingress of tropical maritime air and a trough in the region, will continue generating clear to partly cloudy sky conditions with a probability of rain and intervals of scattered showers mainly in the south of Quintana Roo

In cancun the indicator Sun Protection Factor it will be low during the first hours of the day, average from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while it will be low again from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunrise will be at 7:15 a.m., noon will be at 12:41 p.m. and sunset is expected to be at 6:07 p.m. with a day length of 10 hours and 52 minutes.

The Conagua Meteorological Service Y State Civil Protection (Procivy) recommends that the population keep an eye on their newsletters and social networks to avoid affectations on this day.