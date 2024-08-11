Ciudad Juarez.- Starting next Monday, the Benito Juárez National Coordination of Scholarships for Welfare will deliver bank cards to students who will receive support for new admissions.

Students must verify the day, time and branch of Banco del Bienestar in this city where they must go to get their bank card. This information can be consulted with the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) in the Status Search Engine, specifically in the Banking section: buscador.becasbenitojuarez.gob.mx/consulta.

The beneficiary must present personal documents such as an official ID and their CURP to receive the designated card. The payment of the Benito Juárez scholarship will arrive in the next few days after the activation of the card and will only be deposited in that account, since there are no longer cash subsidy disbursements.

Following the electoral process, the National Coordination of Scholarships for the Well-being of Benito Juárez will resume the banking campaign, with the delivery of cards for students who have recently enrolled in the program and who could receive more than 16 thousand pesos in a single payment.

After receiving and activating the cards, the scholarship recipients will receive a transfer corresponding to the scholarships they have pending, which in this case would amount to the following amounts, according to the educational level: basic education, 5,520 pesos; upper secondary education, 5,520 pesos, and higher education, 16,800 pesos.

This year, the resources for the 10 months of the Benito Juárez Scholarship are delivered in two parts, the first in January, with six months, and the second in November, with the remaining four months; however, new entrants will receive the amount corresponding to January during this month.

These payments are intended to support students and their families in their educational development, despite the reduction in the number of dispersions scheduled for this year, indicated the National Coordination of the program.