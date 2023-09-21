The registration process to access the Benito Juárez Scholarship 2023 is coming to an end, and preschool, elementary, middle school, high school, and college students are wondering when they will be able to see their application results. Such registrations were given gradually, by groups of states.

It is essential to keep in mind that this registration for the Benito Juárez Scholarship It has been divided into four stages and has been organized, as we mentioned before, by federal entities, following the calendar established by the corresponding authorities.

It is worth mentioning that after September 30, no more applications will be received for the Benito Juárez Scholarshipsince that is the final deadline for the registration process.

Benito Juárez 2023: Results date and where to consult them / Debate

According to the call issued on September 14, it is expected that the results of the Benito Juárez Scholarship will be published in mid-December.

If selected, the beneficiaries will receive an email with all the necessary instructions to continue the process.

In this sense, the beneficiaries of this support must appear on the date, time and office indicated in the electronic message.

Finally, the authorities will carry out document verification to determine which families will be able to access the scholarship program. To be aware of the status of their application, interested parties can use the Document Search and also consult the Status Search.

The Benito Juárez Wellbeing Scholarship is a program of the Government of Mexico designed to support families with sons and daughters in initial, preschool, primary or secondary education under the age of 18 who meet certain requirements.

This scholarship consists of 875 pesos per month and is awarded during the 10 months of the school year, as long as the requirements established in the current Operating Rules are met.

One of the most important requirements is that the student be enrolled in a basic education level in a public school with an in-school modality.