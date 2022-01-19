Benito García-Legaz Ruiz was appointed delegate of Asisa in the Region of Murcia. García-Legaz, medical director of the HLA Group, the Asisa Group’s own hospital network, assumed this position after an extensive career in team management and leadership. The medical director began his career at the Asisa Group in the Region of Murcia, where he held the position of medical director of the HLA La Vega hospital until his appointment as deputy medical director of Asisa and responsible for the coordination and supervision of the clinics owned by the insurer .

From this responsibility, García-Legaz led the creation of the HLA Group, the holding company that integrates the 17 hospitals and clinics of the Asisa Group, and its transformation to become one of the benchmarks in the Spanish hospital sector. During his time as medical director, the HLA Group has launched an ambitious modernization and technological transformation plan and has equipped itself with new management tools.

At the head of the Asisa Delegation in the Region of Murcia, García-Legaz will manage the multi-line development of the insurer, consolidated as the leader in Murcian health insurance. Likewise, it will continue to strengthen the company’s care capacity, led by the HLA La Vega hospital.