In the last hours Benito Cerati He answered several questions asked by his followers through Instagram and remembered his famous father with great affection, Gustavo Cerati, passed away almost 7 years ago, after suffering a stroke in 2010 that left him in a coma until his death in 2014.

Benito, inspired by the work his father left behind, has devoted himself to music and since 2012 has been carrying out his personal project, called Zero Kill, with which he released three albums: Trip tour (2013), Alien Head (2016) and Unisex (2018). But he also has a fairly confrontational profile through social networks, where he is very active and where he exposed issues of his private life, such as his homosexuality.

And it is commonplace that on social networks, when users interact with him, they mention how much he physically resembles his father. “Incredible resemblance to your dad”; “Just like your father, it is inevitable to compare yourself, your face is the same,” they write to him assiduously.

On Instagram, Benito enabled his followers to ask him questions about his life and, logically, they asked him questions related to the great leader of Soda Stereo: there he accepted that he looks a lot like Gustavo in many attitudes, even more than what he shows publicly.

“What do you think of people who say you should look like your father?” Was the question of a curious follower. To which Benito replied: “I look more like what they are willing to accept hahaha “.

Benito Cerati responded to his followers on Instagram.

“What was the worst hate they threw at you?” Was another of the queries received by the 27-year-old, son of the musician and former Chilean model Cecilia Amenábar. “You have no idea, but the comment that breaks my mind the most is like ‘he sings high-pitched because he doesn’t want to look like his dad’ or ‘he dyes his hair because he wants to differentiate himself.’ They kind of cancel out that I am someone slightly different, with different tastes and that perhaps it is my range of voice and my desire to dye myself because I just like it. You don’t have to put together a theory … “.

Logical, the question that is generally asked about the physical resemblance he has with one of the highest representatives of Argentine rock in Latin America was also repeated.. “Many people notice your resemblance to your father, do you like that comparison?”, They Asked. Proud, he assured: “Obviously, if he was cute …”.

Benito Cerati responded to his followers’ concerns about his father Gustavo.

Later, when asked about the song he likes the most about his father, Benito chose Gliderby Soda Stereo. Although he clarified: “But there are many, I don’t know a better musician than him, so …”. And about how he deals with his family, he said: “We are united. We are a family that is very close to being together, close together, and apart from each other we are all in the head, so we understand each other.”

Although Cerati’s son tends to engage in discussions or the publication of controversial opinions, this time he opened the game and handled himself in a comfortable tone with his followers.

On previous occasions he came into conflict with fans of his Cerati or Soda Stereo, such as when he gave his opinion about the lyrics of the songs that his father composed: “98% of the songs are about fucking.”

Those statements infuriated and he had to go out to clarify: “Apparently it bothered a lot that I said that many of my old man’s lyrics are about fucking when I thought that was very clear to everyone. I would like to know how they interpret the cover of Stereo dream, for example. Wave of Animal Song“.

HA