The morning conferences of the presidency of Mexico They are very common and, in general, there is some news related to a topic or trend. Recently, AMLO called Sony’s new console PlaySion 5 and today, perhaps in a less witty matter, he recalled the Jorge Arvizu ‘el Tata’, actor who gave voice to Benito Bodoque of Mr. Cat.

The clip in question shows that, during the morning of AMLO, a video of Benito Bodoque in an episode of Mr. Cat Don the little feline and other characters stayed in Matute’s apartment. That was the only fragment that was shown in networks and many thought of everything.

To really understand what happened, right at the end of the lecture, when he said it was all over, AMLO said it was time for latte with bread and immediately remembered Jorge Arvizu, the actor who gave voice to Benito Bodoque and many more characters from 20th century cartoons.

All of this went into the background because many users of Twitter It seemed like something that shouldn’t happen. Why put a video of Benito Bodoque during a Mexican government conference?

This is how Twitter reacted to the appearance of Benito Bodoque in AMLO’s morning

Without the previous context, people on twitter began to react to this video that we showed you at the beginning of the note. Of course, the scandal was unstoppable and because everyone had something to say about the appearance of Benito Bodoque in the now unforgettable morning of AMLO.

Here we present a series of comments around the video that are worth sharing because they can be hilarious, because, to be honest, we will not see again Benito Bodoque Not in a million years in the morning

“… and his behavior and fame was so important that Benito Bodoque bears that name because his mother, Hanna Barbera, wanted him to be named after Benito Juárez.” pic.twitter.com/zwBURABYhA – Carlos Bravo Regidor (@carlosbravoreg) January 14, 2021

Out of the video, there is the one who recovered that old 500 MXN bill where it is possible to have the little one Benito Bodoque like a hero of Mexico.

Joaquín López-Doriga was one of those that put more time for the appearance of said character of Don Gato and his Gang during AMLO’s morning that better contextualizes what happened.

