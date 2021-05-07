Benito Bause plays the leading role in “All you need”, the first ARD series with exclusively queer protagonists. In the interview, he explains how filming with an intimacy coordinator works and which everyday experiences he himself incorporated into the role.

Mr. Bause, “All you need” is the first German one ARDSeries with exclusively queer protagonists …

And that in the year 2021. What kind of indictment for our society, right?

What was your first reaction when you heard about the project?

When I read the scripts, I immediately had a very good feeling. It was very different from other scripts I was reading at the time because it was so entertaining. I often had to laugh out loud. And I really got a feel for this urban, vibrant scene in which my character Vince feels at home. And I was happy to see that this was conveyed in the first episode. To cut a long story short: Immediately after reading my agent, I wrote that I really wanted to be part of “All you need”. It doesn’t happen often.