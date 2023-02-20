The former Azzurri coach: “The team is growing, in confidence, trained in the best possible way. Ancelotti has incredible experience, he’s perfect for Brazil”
“And why not Naples?”. We talk about the Champions League with Rafa Benitez. The excuse is Liverpool-Real Madrid tomorrow night but according to the Spanish coach there is another of his former teams that can have his say in the top European competition, which he won in 2005 in an unforgettable final between Liverpool and Milan.
