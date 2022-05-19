Interesting interview with AS for Rafa Benitez , historic Spanish coach, on the hot topics of international football. Particularly on his former team of the Liverpool engaged in the race for the Premier League but above all protagonist on May 28th of the Champions League final.

Benitez was questioned about the differences between what was his team and what is in the hands of Klopp: “If you look at my Liverpool, when we arrived in 2004, who were the best? Gerrard, who was a kid playing roles There wasn’t much else in terms of world-class players. Now they tell you about Xabi Alonso, but then if you go and see he was on loan at Eibar. Luis García was a player that Barcelona were giving up. better then there is Fernando Torres, who scored 15 or 20 goals in Spain and scored 33 with us. We made Mascherano grow, who was a substitute at West Ham. Lucas Leiva, who later spent 10 years in the club ; Agger, which cost 6 million “.