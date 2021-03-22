The list of young and highly projected Spanish coaches has a safe bet on Xabi Alonso. The news from the Bild that its future seems to be linked to the Gladbach only endorse this fact. Already as a footballer he was a boss on the field and those leadership skills make him a very appetizing coach. So much so that the Bundesliga has bypassed all kinds of filters to dive into the Spanish Second B, where Xabi is taking his first steps at the helm of the Real Sociedad subsidiary.

It would be very difficult for the txuri-urdin team to explain that Xabi Alonso escaped after blanking and maturing him. Even more so seeing some recent decisions by Imanol Alguacil, such as leaving with three centrals (a sure failure, in his case) and receiving a harsh correction from Barça. Xabi is predestined to lead the great clubs in Europe. He has suckled from the best, such as Benítez, Mourinho and Guardiola, and he also has in his DNA all the wisdom transmitted to him by his father Periko, also a prestigious player and technician like him.

Nobody doubts that that moment of the highest elite will come to him, but until then there are cakes because he uses one or another club as a springboard. La Real seemed the best placed, because of the fact that it is the team from their homeland and because they have done a great job in the subsidiary. Gladbach joins this interest, very much faded after Marco Rose’s announcement to leave at the end of the course for Dortmund. The reality is that the wolves can run into the unprecedented situation of being left out of European competitions at the same time that they take one of the technicians with the most future in Europe. Contradictory. Almost shocking …